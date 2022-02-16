The 2022 ANTB will be at full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. A Haisla intermediate team member during opening ceremonies at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 2022 ANTB will be at full capacity after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions. A Haisla intermediate team member during opening ceremonies at the 2020 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament confirmed to run full capacity

More than 5,000 expected at Prince Rupert basketball tournament after province lifts restrictions

The All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) is going ahead without a doubt and will run from April 2 to 9, with full spectator and team capacity at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert.

The decision for a full house was announced after the province lifted many COVID-19 restrictions starting Feb. 16.

“It all came down to this ruling that we heard today. So, it’s all a go,” Peter Haugan, ANBT organizer, told The Northern View.

Typically, the event sees more than 5,000 fans in attendance per day, with hotels and accommodations filling up early in the city.

“It means that it’ll be a full house with standing room only — and it’s a noisy place when it’s full,” Haugan said.

More than 50 teams have already registered for the week-long tournament from across the province and Alaska.

“It would have been really hard for us to do 50 per cent [capacity],” Haugan said. “So thank goodness it’s not 50 per cent.”

Season-ticket holders and first-time attendees alike will be able to enjoy the atmosphere the tournament is known for.

For teams still wishing to register, the deadline for entry fees and rosters is March 4. For more information, the public may contact Peter Haugan at 250-624-1690 or email: peterhaugan@yahoo.com.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament date changed again

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament to return in 2022

Norman Galimski | Journalist
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

All Native Basketball Tournamentbasketball

Previous story
Russian skater Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

Just Posted

David Gilbert Warnock was sentenced to six months jail Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, for attempting to lure a child under 16. He was charged in 2020 and pleaded guilty in May 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon man sentenced to 6 months jail for attempting to lure teen

North Okanagan family and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning the public of a brazen type of fraud that resulted in a Coldstream senior losing thousands of dollars. (File photo)
North Okanagan senior bilked of thousands in brazen scam

The Monashee Toastmasters Club in Lumby will host an open house via Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22. (Monashee Toastmasters photo)
Lumby Toastmasters group makes impact on credit union manager

Police are in search of Dawn Bobbie Larson, 34, who is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in Vernon, according to an RCMP press release issued Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police search for woman wanted for robbery, assault with weapon