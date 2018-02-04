Kelownas Jeff Richard (front) who plays with Sean Geall will take on Jim Cotters rink, featuring Kelownas Rick Sawatsky and Tyrel Griffith, in todays BC mens curling final. -Image: Curl BC

All-Okanagan B.C. men’s curling final

Vernon-based Jim Cotter rink takes on Sean Geall’s Kelowna Curling Club crew for provincial title.

Jim Cotter and his Okanagan rink are a win away from the seventh B.C. men’s curling title in the last eight years.

Sean Geall’s Kelowna Curling Club foursome will try and prevent that from happening.

The Cotter and Geall teams will face off today in Parksville in the 2018 provincial men’s curling final.

The Cotter team, based in Vernon and also features two Kelowna curlers—second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky—as well as third Caitlin Schneider from Saskatchewan.

Geall, from Maple Ridge, is joined by three Kelowna curlers—third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin, and lead Dave Harper.

Geall defeated Jason Montgomery of Victoria 6-5 in today’s semifinal to advance against Cotter.

Cotter defeated Geall 6-2 Saturday in the 1-2 Page playoff game on Saturday to advance to the final.

With John Morris at skip, the Jim Cotter rink won the provincial title last year. Cotter and Sawatsky each have their names on the B.C. championship seven times, while Griffith has captured five provincial men’s crowns.

Geall won the B.C. title in 2009 curling out of Royal City. Jeff Richard skipped his Kelowna team to the provincial championship a year later in 2010.

READ ALSO: Kelowna flavour at B.C. men’s championship

The provincial final begins a 4 p.m.

The winner will represent B.C. at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, March 3 to 11 in Regina.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manitoba to face Manitoba in Scotties final

Just Posted

Snowfall early this morning has made for some slippery driving conditions

A snowy Superbowl Sunday in Vernon, rain this afternoon

NOCLS gala just a few weeks away

Organizers say seats are going fast

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap

Rain, snow expected for the Okanagan, but no alert in effect for those areas

Davis: Kelowna’s movie news and reviews

Simply titled Winchester, this horror movie separates itself from others in its genre

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Manitoba to face Manitoba in Scotties final

Team Wild Card of Manitoba took on Team Nova Scotia 12-9 earlier in the day

South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, more than 110 injured

Amtrak crash happened early Sunday morning

B.C ’s Alex Chen Canada’s new top chef

Chen takes gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna Saturday night

UPDATE: Hwy. 5 reopens after bus spinout sends one to hospital

Accident occurred at Mine Creek between Merritt and Hope

Man shot in foot in Kamloops

Police say several people were arrested at a nearby home, but no charges have yet been laid

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read