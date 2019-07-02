All-Vernon dental battle goes to Dr. Lee

Last goal gets a moral victory. Most goals gets three points.

Dr. Lee Dental scored a 7-1 win over the Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers in the all-Vernon dental clinic battle in the North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League June 25 at MacDonald Park.

“The score does NOT reflect the game,” joked PV Dental’s Jacquie Nuyens. “Yes we got “flossed” but even our ref said how well both teams played and that we stayed right with them all match.”

Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers came out strong as forwards Jen Sorochuk and Amy Shupe had a couple of fast breaks but couldn’t get the ball past Dr. Lee’s keeper Lisa Arotta.

Outside midfielder Marnie Brandle created several scoring opportunities on some lovely crosses and corner kicks to offensive players Tara Murray, Angela Durfeld, and Elena Sookarow in the 18 yard box for the Controllers.

Dr. Lee opened the scoring part way through the first half and the defensive line of Martina Allen, Christyna Whieldon, Karen Zupp, and Jenna Hunter were kept busy and made some spectacular plays trying to shut down Dr. Lee’s speedy forwards.PVD keeper Michelle Embleton got beat on a few strong outside shots that were perfectly placed.

During the second half, Jody Peshko made some nice moves on defence to feed the ball up the field to forward Michele Wernicke who used her fancy footwork to set up a play in the corner that created a loose ball in front of the net that Nuyens shot just wide of the net.

With just over five minutes left in the game, forward Brittany Chase intercepted a pass from Dr. Lee’s defence and dribbled the ball past their defender and carried the ball into the 18 yard box. When Arotta came out to challenge Chase, she was able to get her rebound off the keeper and dribble the ball past her and score on a wide open shot on the net.

“It was great to see the hard-working newcomer Brittany Chase score her first goal in women’s soccer,” said Nuyens, who deadpanned, ‘Remember… Last goal wins!’ “

Keepers Embleton and Arotta were voted players with heart for the match.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN DIVISION

INFOTEL NEWHOUNDS 4 NET CELTICS 1

Newshounds scored four early in the first half but couldnt get another, though not for a lack of trying.

Aryana Jacura rang three off the cross bar and Paige Ralston had a huge run thru the midfield, weaved her way past the defence then danced around the goalie only to miss the open net.

The Hounds speedy back line of Stacey Cover, Amber Maltman, Emily Salustro, Sarah Wood and Meagan Laurie kept the NET offence at bay, while Eileen Fox was outstanding in net including a great save on the line.

Hannah Nesbitt scored twice for Infotel while singles went to Mel Wakutz ande Danielle Butler.

The week prior, the Newshounds downed Starbuds 7-2, rallying from a 2-0 early deficit.

Ralston scored four times for the winners, Wakutz had two and were benefactors of a Starbuds own goal.

Great defending for the ‘Hounds came from the back line of Salustro, Cover, Keriann Roos, Laurie and Wood while sisters Hannah and Emma Nesbitt were outstanding in the midfield.



