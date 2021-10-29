Armstrong pro collects cheque at Canadian head pro golf finals

Jesse Crowe plays well but disppointed with scores of 76-79 to finish at 11-over-par

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe from the Overlander Golf and Events Centre (formerly Royal York) finished tied for 26th in the Head Pro Division, and tied for 42nd overall, at the PGA of Canada’s Head Club Professional Championship in Niagara Falls, Ont. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe shot rounds of 79 and 76 to finish at 11-over-par and in a tie for 42nd spot overall at the PGA of Canada’s Head Professional Golf Championship at the Lookout Point Country Club near Niagara Falls.

The tournament was scheduled for 54 holes Oct. 26-28 but rain wiped out the opening round Tuesday.

Crowe, head pro at Armstrong’s Overlander Golf and Events Centre (formerly the Royal York), finished tied for 26th i the Head Club Pro Division. He pocketed $313.

It was his third Head Professional Championship but first since 2011.

“I really feel like I played great,” said Crowe. “I hit the ball wonderfully. Usually putting is the best part of my game and I just didn’t have the line on these greens and didn’t make anything.”

Crowe’s first round Wednesday ended with an unfortunate snowman – an 8 – on the Par 4 18th hole.

“I hit a drive up the right of the fairway and we walked up and couldn’t find it,” he said. “I had to go back after three minutes and re-tee the ball. I hit that up the left as I didn’t want to be over where my lost ball went. I hit that into a tree then it was a very quick, unfortunate eight.

“It was a great event. Just disappointing results.”

Nick Kenney from the National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ont. won the championship, shooting 69-68-137 to finish four shots ahead of Ontario’s Danny King and Gordon Burns. Kenney collected a cheque for $9,000 while King and Burns each won $5,000.

Top B.C. pro was Dave Zibrik from Vancouver’s Point Grey Golf and Country Club. Zibrik shot 75-72-147 to finish in a four-way tie for 11th spot. Zibrik won $1,150.

