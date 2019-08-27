Armstrong summer camp hosts an epic week of sports

Neither heat nor rain slowed down the young athletes at the Epic Sports Academy in Armstrong this past week.
Boys and girls aged seven to 13 were taught the basics in basketball, soccer, volleyball and football at Highland Park Elementary school from Aug. 19-23.
“It’s been a huge success over the years, and kids love the camp,” said Gregg Nicholson, who founded the Academy in 2013 with his wife, Michelle. Both are teachers in Armstrong elementary schools and have experience running summer camps dating back to the year 2000.
The Nicholsons founded the camp in 2013 with the goal of providing a fun sports camp experience for all ages, regardless of gender, age or athletic ability.
Thursday, Aug. 22 was football day and kids were taught a game called boarding ball – a lead-up to flag football that has a loose structure so kids can get the hang of the fundamentals. Friday was game day, and full scrimmages were held in all four sports to cap off a week of energy well spent.
For more information on Epic Sports Academy, visit www.epic-sports-academy.com.