Armstrong summer camp hosts an epic week of sports

Aiden Jefcoat (left) and Lukas Fink contest for a ball in the air at this year’s Epic Sports Academy, which took place at Highland Park Elementary from Aug. 19-23. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Kolby Berrecloth winds up for a throw downfield. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Epic Sports instructor Carter Olsen-Stiles, defended closely by Mckenzie Gyorkes. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Put me in, coach! Head instructor Gregg Nicholson calls for a goalie in front of a willing Jack Gyorkes.(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) DJ Crowe sets his sights on the end zone for an open teammate. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Nevaeh Drake spreads the love at this year’s Epic Sports Academy, Aug. 22. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Neither heat nor rain slowed down the young athletes at the Epic Sports Academy in Armstrong this past week.

Boys and girls aged seven to 13 were taught the basics in basketball, soccer, volleyball and football at Highland Park Elementary school from Aug. 19-23.

“It’s been a huge success over the years, and kids love the camp,” said Gregg Nicholson, who founded the Academy in 2013 with his wife, Michelle. Both are teachers in Armstrong elementary schools and have experience running summer camps dating back to the year 2000.

The Nicholsons founded the camp in 2013 with the goal of providing a fun sports camp experience for all ages, regardless of gender, age or athletic ability.

Thursday, Aug. 22 was football day and kids were taught a game called boarding ball – a lead-up to flag football that has a loose structure so kids can get the hang of the fundamentals. Friday was game day, and full scrimmages were held in all four sports to cap off a week of energy well spent.

For more information on Epic Sports Academy, visit www.epic-sports-academy.com.

Brendan Shykora