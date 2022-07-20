Armstrong Para swimmer Brea Duncan collected six medals – four silver and two bronze – at the B.C. Summer Swimming Championships in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Armstrong swimmer soaks up six medals

Brea Duncan wins four silver, two bronze in Para swimming at B.C. Summer Championships in Vancouver

Six events. Six medals.

You can’t really warm up for the B.C. Summer Games any better than the way Armstrong’s Brea Duncan did.

The Okanagan Para Swimming member, who swims for the KISU Club out of Penticton, won medals in her six events at the B.C. Summer Provincials in Vancouver July 14-17. Duncan brought home four silver medals and two bronze.

Duncan, 15, opened up the B.C. finals by winning silver in the 100-metre backstroke with a time of 2 minutes 2.4 seconds, and collected a second silver in the 400 metre freestyle in 8:45.64.

On day two, Duncan rocked her 100m free with a personal best (PB) time of 1:58.27, taking more than 10 seconds off to win a bronze medal. She shaved 1.5 seconds off her personal best in the 200m individual iedley to win silver.

The fourth silver came on day three in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 2:16.6, taking 4.11 seconds off her best time.

On the final day of competition, Duncan took bronze in the 50m free with a PB of 52.86, 2.27 seconds faster than her previous best.

Duncan hopped on the bus with her mom, Jocelyn, Wednesday, July 20 for the trek to Prince George for the B.C. Summer Games, which kick off Thursday with the Opening Ceremonies. Competition begins Friday.

Jocelyn Duncan is head coach of the Okanagan Zone Para swimming team, which also includes Vernon’s Senna Entner. Ryan Entner is an adult supervisor for the zone team.

