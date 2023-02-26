The Kelowna Crows have opened registration for their minis programs. (Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club/Contributed)

The Kelowna Crows have opened registration for their minis programs. (Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club/Contributed)

As the crows fly: Okanagan rugby club opens registration for youth program

The eight week program runs from April to June

Do you have a kid who’s interested in rugby?

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club has opened up registration for its spring 2023 mini-rugby program. It is an eight-week non-contact program for children ages 6 to 12 to learn about the sport.

“This year we will have Jamborees, training nights in the fall, training t-shirts and more!” said Kelowna Crows Minis Director Rachel Petrie.

“Why should I sign up my child to do minis you ask? To get them involved in the greatest sport in the world! We aim to keep kids active, build on their coordination through games and drills, teach them to be a part of a team and a member of our community. They will leave smiling ear to ear, with new friendships and a love for the sport of rugby.”

The program will run from April 16 to June 11, on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Fields.

Registration is $90.

READ MORE: Homecomings, special teams lead Kelowna Rockets to extend winning streak in Edmonton

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors win wild one against Trail

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganrugby

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian men defeat Uruguay after weather delays at Los Angeles Sevens
Next story
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women’s curling record

Just Posted

Vernon bylaw officers investigated a total of 5,727 files in 2022, up seven percent from the previous year, according to a report from Darren Lees, manager of Protective Services, dated Feb. 6, 2023. (File photo)
Vernon bylaw officers see 7 per cent uptick in complaints in 2022

Coldstream resident John Barling writes the reasons why he and his wife decided to go solar in 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COLUMN: Why a Coldstream couple went solar

The Township of Spallumcheen will continue water-focused open houses and information releases set to occur throughout 2023 as plans for a new agreement with the City of Armstrong are finalized. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)
Armstrong, Spallumcheen raise glass to water deal

Ken Martin
Bands crank out tunes for Vernon musician battling cancer