Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Monday September 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

An assault charge against former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been withdrawn.

In exchange, Osuna agreed to a one-year peace bond.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna did not speak to reporters as he left court following a brief hearing.

The baseball player’s lawyer had said his client was remorseful but planned to plead not guilty had the matter gone to trial.

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy.

The Jays then dealt him to the Houston Astros on July 30.

Osuna came on to a chorus of boos as the Astros beat the Jays in Toronto on Monday in the first of a three-series match-up.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Merritt’s Matthew Kopperud nets Sun Devil scholarship

Just Posted

Vernon councillors needle IHA about programs

One Vernon councillor wants a buyback program; one wants IHA to assume more responsibility

Vernon Sharps team not in favour of needle exchange

City team looking to set up dedicated phone line among other recommendations

Shuswap homing pigeon in need of new abode

Carrier pigeon wearing outdated identification band takes up residence in Yankee Flats

Vernon businesses win Commercial Building Award

Vernon finalists for this year’s award BC Hydro and Vernon Trades Training both won awards Thursday.

Break and enter, theft overnight at Grindrod pub: RCMP

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a break and enter located at the Riverfront Pub Sept. 25

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Okanagan meeting set to discuss recent childcare investments

As of Sept. 5 the B.C. government is investing $136 million to support quality child care and ECEs.

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

Most Read