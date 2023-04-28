Jaime Perrault (left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)

B.C. players return for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

The women’s team won the inaugural season of League1 BC soccer

With only a couple of days until the home openers of League1 BC soccer, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy has announced its roster for the second-ever season of this pro-am soccer league.

The women’s team will see the return of many of its athletes that helped win the inaugural season of League1 BC soccer last year.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will be looking to improve upon last year’s performance, which saw them falling just short of the finals.

On the women’s team, 16 of the 28 players are from B.C., with the men’s side having a total of 21 B.C. players.

Both teams will be playing out of Thunderbird Stadium at UBC, with the season openers for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy taking place on Sunday, April 30 at noon for the women and 2:30 p.m. for the men.

The women’s team includes the following B.C. players:

• Kierra Blundell (Langley)

• Sienna Gibson (Vancouver)

• Jeneva Hernandez-Gray (Coquitlam)

• Ava Jackson (Burnaby)

• Joy Kimwemwe (Vancouver)

• Clare Logan (Vancouver)

• Keira Martin (Langley)

• Madelyn Martin (Burnaby)

• Tea Mayson (North Vancouver)

• Iba Oching (Burnaby)

• Jaime Perrault (Pitt Meadows)

• Ashley Roberts (Victoria)

• Noelle Sather (Port Coquitlam)

• Sidney Venier (Delta)

• Emily Wong (Coquitlam)

• Emma Yee (Richmond)

The men’s team includes the following B.C. players:

• David Ajagbe (Surrey)

• Chris Album (West Vancouver)

• Luka Assaf (Vancouver)

• Ben Alexander (Chilliwack)

• Chad Baker (Coquitlam)

• Max Campeau (Port Moody)

• Max Comsia (Nort Vancouver)

• Kallum Corr (Port Coquitlam)

• Joel Demian (Langley)

• Matheus De Souza (Surrey)

• Edwin Espinal (Vancouver)

• Amir Ghasemi (Coquitlam)

• Michael Hennessy (Vancouver)

• Joven Mann (Surrey)

• Yayo Mutombo (Richmond)

• Luke Norman (Vancouver)

• Cohen Park (Vancouver)

• Koji Poon (Vancouver)

• Deylen Vellios (Burnaby)

• Nik White (Port Moody)

• Dan Wood (Vancouver)

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy will be facing the Victoria Highlanders FC on Sunday. Full schedules are available by visiting www.league1bc.ca.

