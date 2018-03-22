The Lumby Stars finished second in the district Bantam Rec Hockey Championships in Lillooet. (Photo Submitted)

Bantam Stars second in districts

Fall 3-1 to West Kelowna in final

The Bantam Lumby Stars bowed 3-1 to the West Kelowna Warriors in Monday’s final of the District Bantam Rec Hockey Championships in Lillooet.

The Stars carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care. They are coached by Cole Young, Kirk Krause, Jimmy Hornell and Kevin Porteous with Tara Young manager.

The Stars started the weekend with a 2-1 win Saturday morning over Salmon Arm before losing 4-1 to West Kelowna.

The Stars were ready and fueled from a breakfast made by their coaches Sunday morning and ambushed Lillooet 17-3.

Lumby then grounded Penticton 8-3 and finished preliminary play Monday morning by mauling Merritt 8-2.

The Stars’ roster: Quintin O’Neill, Peter Romailler, Emma Roine, Mia Maltman, Ryder Quibell, Zachary Young, Domenik Porteous, Kohl Van De Vliert, Kaleb Pachal, Andrew Rannelli, Tye Krause, Linden Catt, Ethan Keber.

