Ben Hladik of Vernon named U Sports All-Canadian

Football: UBC T-Birds star, former Vernon Panther, also Canada West Defensive Player of Year

Ben Hladik (UBC Athletics photo)

QUEBEC CITY – A trio of UBC Thunderbirds football players, including Vernon’s Ben Hladik, have been named U Sports All-Canadians at the annual Vanier Cup gala.

Hladik, a second-year linebacker, was named to the first team All-Canadian defensive squad, as was teammate Stavros Katsantonis, a fourth-year free safety.

Fourth year receiver Trivel Pinton earned a first-team nod on offence while also being recognized for his kick returning abilities on the second team special teams list.

Hladik has been named an All-Canadian for the first time in his U Sports career in just his second season. He finished the season with 49.5 total tackles, the second highest total in the Canada West. Hladik also amassed three sacks and a conference leading three fumble recoveries and won the 2018 Canada West Outstanding Defensive Player award.

RELATED: Thunderbirds high on Hladik

“I’m very proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates especially my defensive line, I have to give them a shout out,” said Hladik, who was the only T-Birds player who was able to head out east and be in attendance at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City to collect his award, on the UBC website. “They held the double teams for me all year, creating holes for me to shoot as well as the secondary holding the deep pass down the whole year.

“I also couldn’t have done it without head coach Blake Nill and defensive coordinator Pat Tracey, I thought there support and belief in me and their leadership throughout the whole season, they’ve been a huge help over first two years here at UBC and I hope it continues and keeps going up from here.”

Hladik was up for the President’s Trophy Defensive Player of the Year in all U Sports at the gala, but the honour went to Fraser Sopik of the defending Vanier Cup champion Western Mustangs.

Hladik helped the Vernon Panthers reach the B.C. Subway Bowl Senior Varsity AA Football Championship in his final year of eligibility in 2016, but VSS fell to the Seaquam Seahawks of South Delta in the championship game at B.C. Place.

RELATED: Hladik brothers among four VSS brothers to earn B.C. honours

Hladik was named the province’s most valuable player that year, and younger brother, Bradley, was named Top Grade 11 Defensive Player. It was the same award his older brother won the year before.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Just Posted

Man barricades himself near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest Mara man after three hours

Ben Hladik of Vernon named U Sports All-Canadian

Football: UBC T-Birds star, former Vernon Panther, also Canada West Defensive Player of Year

Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

Vernon chamber seeks more downtown dialogue

Meetings between law enforcement, agencies and business owners called for to ensure public safety

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Most Read