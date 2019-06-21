Big West Wrestling Champ Chucky Lee Ray will be a favourite at the upcoming Big West Wrestling Shows at Westside Daze on July 13. Photo: Westside Daze

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Westside Daze has added a “strong” attraction to this year’s fair.

Locally-sourced “Okanagan Strong” wrestlers from Big West Wrestling will provide two shows during their first-ever appearance at the festival on July 13.

Marty Solotki said that adding shows to Westside Daze will help grow the sport in the Okanagan.

“It’s a fun little fair,” Solotki said, “and we’re getting the word out there about local wrestling.

“We’re hoping that West Kelowna can be a regular town on the playing circuit overall.”

READ MORE: Fast music can lead to a better workout: UBC Okanagan researcher

READ MORE: Okanagan FC suffer draw despite massive offensive output

Solotki said they had a stroke of good luck by getting accepted into this year’s Westside Daze line-up of attractions. The owner of Big West Wrestling has been involved in the local wrestling scene since 2008.

With popular turn-outs at Rutland’s May Days and other spots throughout the Okanagan, Solotki has been part of the hard-working local scene looking to grow wrestling from a three to four event per year event, to a three to four event per month event.

“At a fair where people are walking around and having fun, we can put eyes on our product and grow the sport,” said Solotki.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The two shows will feature an eight-person tournament for the Okanagan Cup, and a shot for the winner to go on to be the number-one-contender for the Big West Championship show in September.

Solotki said the first-ever Big West show at the fair will be a good one.

“We’re looking forward to Westside Daze and giving the fans there a treat.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL Draft 2019: First-round mock selections

Just Posted

It’s down to the last straw

Columnist Glenn Mitchell is working on his recycling habits

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Vernon organist Jim Leonard opens Proms with first opera

Maria Chapdelaine opens 4th annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival on June 29

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstram area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

After $90,000 dollars was raised children now have a private place for treatment

KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Inaugural KidSport tournament aims to raise $20,000

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

Most Read