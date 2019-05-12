Morning Star - file photo

Brewers walk-off Pirates in Vernon beer league baseball

Rob Chittick drives in winning run with double as OK Spring Brewers edged Sleeman Pirates 13-12

The weather is heating up, and so are the bats as an explosion of offence took over Week 3 of the Okanagan Spring Baseball League.

The Okanagan Spring Brewers won a see-saw slugfest over the Sleeman Pirates on Saturday, walking off by a score of 13-12. Tyler Lacktin-Doyle reached base and scored four times, while Keenan Joly went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Rob Chittick drove in the winning run in a seventh inning which saw the Brewers overcome a three-run deficit for the win. Jesse Clifford made his pitching debut in relief for the Pirates, going 5.0 strong innings with six strikeouts, while Chris Krusel and Dan Braddick each had extra-base hits and two runs scored.

The Pabst Blue Ribbons won their third game of the season Sunday with an 8-2 decision over the Pirates. An early defensive battle broke wide open in the sixth, with five Ribbons crossing the plate including Kaylan Harris and Derek Dallorto. Jason Nazar continued his strong pitching, striking out five across five innings, while Geoff Cleaveley made his season debut with two scoreless innings to close the game. Jonathan Graham and Tyler Droder both crossed the plate for the Pirates.

Jamie Zoethout broke out in a huge way in the final game of the weekend, ripping a bases-clearing double to lead the Blue Ribbons to a 9-5 win over the Brewers. Brandon Anderson helped the cause with a 3-for-4 performance, while Peter Ortman shut things down with three innings of one-run ball in relief. Shelbey Hartwig had a double and RBI for the Brewers, with Marius Szwed contributing a hit as well.

