Okanagan Spring Brewery has become the title sponsor for the Vernon Men’s Baseball League. (Morning Star file photo)

Brewery in on Vernon men’s basetball league

Okanagan Spring Brewery joins league as title sponsor

Vernon’s recreational men’s baseball league has a sponsor.

The Okanagan Spring Brewery League will begin its fourth season of play in April.

“Okanagan Spring Brewery will provide the entire league with brand new jerseys and hats, and our team names going forward will reflect some of OSB’s most beloved brands,” said league spokesperson Stu Cleland. “We can’t overstate how big an impact this will have for the ongoing stability of our league, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

Games are played at Marshall Field on Saturday and Sundays from April through the end of July with occasional weekday evening games, depending on field availability.

RELATED: Arrows stick it to Adanacs

RELATED: Arrows take pennant

The league is again recruiting players of all skill levels to join the only wood-bat rec league in the Okanagan.

“Whether players are veterans of youth baseball, want to transition over from slo-pitch or have never set foot on the diamond before, everyone who has the desire to play is welcome,” said Cleland.

Early-bird registration discounts are available through the end of February, with weekly indoor off-season training sessions open to all registered players both new and old.

Players who wish to receive the registration package should e0mail vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights swept at home

Just Posted

Coldstream polar bear swim more like sprint

Close to 50 brave freezing temperatures, Kal Lake for annual Vernon Winter Carnival event

Pleas to help with cold answered for Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Community response to help provide warm clothes and goods ‘instant and amazing’

Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Callan Road detour along Highway 97 opening Monday morning

Vernon Winter Carnival wraps Sunday

Last day of 59th annual event features fun, frivolity, frost and freezing water

Finals set for Sunday at Vernon pee wee hockey classic

Host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs beat Yellowknife 5-2 to advance to C Final at 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Vernon students protest, call for climate action

Earth Strike Vernon protested on courthouse steps Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Warren takes on Trump, says he may not be ‘free’ in 2020

Warren has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

Freezing temperatures complicate response to destructive blaze in Penticton

An older home on Huth Ave. was destroyed and a firefighter suffered broken ribs after a fall

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Penticton Vees punish Vernon Vipers

Visitors score 8-2 win at Kal Tire Place to salvage split of weekend BCHL home-and-home series

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Most Read