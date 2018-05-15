Broncos bounce Buzz twice in regional baseball action

Wyatt Cleverly of the RBC Black Sox slides safely home past pitcher Jonah Lee of the Wayside Burgundy Bombers in Mosquito baseball action Saturday at Lakeview Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Wayside Press Broncos swept Salmon Arm #4 Hornets 15-6 and 17-6 in Pee Wee A baseball play Saturday at Creekside Park.

Starting pitcher Branden Fisher fanned eight batters over three scoreless innings, while Aiden Halcro sparked the Broncos with three doubles and a walk. Dallan Vincent showed great patience at the plate by drawing three walks.

Chayse Brumpton also walked twice and played well defensively, while Hunter Charest rounded out the offence with two runs. Kacey Miller shut the door on Salmon Arm, allowing one run and striking out five over the last three innings.

In Game 2, starting pitcher Garrett Louis stuck out three over two innings and chipped in with a two-run single, while Pwalxken Joe drove in three runs on three hits and scored three times.

Josh McCaig produced three walks and scored twice, while first baseman Brett Woehler also walked and scored twice and was solid defensively. Chase Hobenshield threw two strong innings, mowing down seven batters (one reached base on a passed ball). Hobenshield capped a five-run, fourth inning with a two-run double. Closer Jack Smith recorded three straight ground-ball outs.

The Kal Tire Titans split a Pee Wee baseball doubleheader with the host Salmon Arm Thunder Saturday.

Game 1 was a roller coaster with the Titans jumping out to an early lead and then slowly letting it slip away before winning a 21-18 slugfest.

Down by four heading into their last at bat, the Titans dug deep and pumped out 10 hits and scoring 13 runs. Matthew Geistlinger went 4-for-4 to spark the Titans, while Jamie Campbell was 3-for-5. Dylan Zubot worked hard for four walks, while Rylen Steenhoff smacked a two-run double.

The Thunder stormed the Titans 16-2 in the second game with Ella McPherson, seeing her first pitching action of the season, the lone bright spot by requiring only 15 pitches to retire the Thunder in the third inning.

The Vernon Five Star Awards Bombers lost 12-8 to Salmon Arm before gaining a 12-12 tie in a Mother’s Day Pee Wee twin-bill at Creekside Park.

Connor Jones scored twice and pitched two solid innings for the 0-2-1 Bombers. Jaden McKim fought through an illness to pitch a solid first inning, while Logan Killingbeck reached base three times. Jaxson Harper was the fans’ Bomber of the Game.

In Game 2, rookie James Helfrick tossed a great first inning and reached base three times, scoring twice. Alyna Huss also scored twice and reached base three times.

The Bombers scored four runs in the top half of the last inning to level the score. Haillee Nickel jumpstarted the rally and went 2-for-3 with two runs. Adam Hansen stroked a clutch bases-loaded double in the final inning with Hunter Johnstone holding Salmon Arm scoreless.

Mike Huss made a great defensive play on a hard grounder to third base in the last inning, firing the ball over to his sister Alyna, on first base to get the speedy Salmon Arm runner. The Bombers made a great play at home plate for the final out as Luke Walsh tagged out the runner. The fans’ Bomber of the Game for the second game was Hansen, who also pitched three solid innings.

The first-place Hytec Red Sox and Pumpro Broncos split a Mosquito twin-bill at Lakeside Park.

Hytec took the series opener 8-3 with Marty Pare, Turner Hayward and Drew Christensen all hitting singles to start the inning and load the bases. Everett Brown singled and scored once, while Vincent Sanfilippo singled on the first pitch, scoring another run, and Devin Sorensen doubled, plating two runs.

The Red Sox notched another four runs in the fourth inning with Anthony Sanfilippo, Gavin Gregerson, Pare, and Hayward each registering RBI. Brown pitched a magnificent four innings for the Red Sox, tossing 46 pitches, 39 for strikes. He allowed just one hit.

Pumpro Broncos got their offence moving with back-to-back doubles by Morgan Hackman and Kaleb Murray. Aston Matchett singled in Murray to put the Broncos up 2-0. Nixon Swanson pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three. Chayton Hauberg also had a solid inning of work for the Broncos.

The second game saw the Broncos win 7-3 with Murray giving up one hit and one run while striking out a dozen over four innings.

Murray also rapped three hits in three plate appearances, while Bryce Cormier, Kai Hale and Mackenzie Dewhirst each chipped in with clutch hits.

The Red Sox (5-1) got their offence started in the first with a double by Hayward and an RBI-single by Christensen. Tanner Hanson and Tarran Tepper both pitched solid innings.

The Red Sox outlasted the Dairy Queen Ducks 10-6 in other action at Lakeside Park.

Dairy Queen Ducks got on the board in the first inning with singles by Evan Kashuba and Luke Porter and a Grady Barg fielder’s choice. A solid line drive by Matthew Lorentz gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox answered with a bases-loaded, two-run double by Vincent Sanfilippo.

The Ducks responded with two more in the second on singles by Tanner Orton, Kashuba and Porter while the Red Sox answered with singles from Tepper and Hanson.

In the third, Pare doubled and scored, while Hayward added an RBI-double and Christensen added an RBI-triple for Hytec.

Sawyer Lehr and Jason Mckelvey added singles for the Ducks. Lucas Thompson and Gavin Gregerson both threw solid innings for the Sox. Vincent Sanfilippo also went 2 2/3 third scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. Devin Sorensen and Isaac Brisco came out of the bullpen and closed nicely.

HiPro Pirates stopped the Marjak Navy Knights 6-2, the RBC Black Sox iced the Wayside Bombers 10-6, Marjak toppled Dairy Queen 12-10, Tim Hortons Blue Rays outlasted the Black Sox 12-9, HiPro Pirates rallied past Wayside 9-8 and Pumpro tied Tim Hortons 10-10.

Catcher Darius Szwed threw out a runner at second base, connecting with Wyatt Cleverley, as the Blue Rays bounced the Black Sox.