Professional bullriding hits the IPE grounds next Saturday night. (Morning Star File)

Bullriders Challenge ready to roll

Father’s Day weekend at the IPE in Armstrong

Looking for some spills and thrills to jumpstart Father’s Day weekend?

Look no further than the inaugural Armstrong Bullriders Challenge next Saturday (5 p.m.) at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong.

“It’s a great venue with exciting entertainment,” said Steven Puhallo, president and CEO of Cowboy Gaming. “What’s better than watching live bull riding on a beautiful North Okanagan afternoon? This is going to be a great annual event with people from Chilliwack to Prince George coming to watch some of the best bullriders from Canada, the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.”

The Armstrong Bullriders Challenge features bucking bulls from stock contractors S&E Bucking Bulls (Kamloops), Coyote Creek (Vernon) and Pozzobon Bucking Bulls (Merritt). The event is professionally sanctioned by Bullriders Canada.

“Being professionally sanctioned allows us to attract a high calibre of bull rider,” said Puhallo. “We have some of the best up and coming and seasoned bullriders in North America coming.”

Part of the proceeds go towards expanding the Farm Kids Fund to Pleasant Valley Secondary.

“We’re excited to raise more money locally towards helping rural youth reach their dreams,” added Puhallo. “We contribute a part of our event proceeds towards a long-term bursary for rural youth. These are awarded to graduating Grade 12 students to help them further their education whether it’s trades, college, or university. Our team is made up of people who grew up in 4H, rodeo, equestrian, and in the farming and ranching community. We understand how important, and sometimes how hard, post-secondary education can be for Farm Kids.”

Tickets are now on sale at the Armstrong Inn, The Horse Barn in Kamloops, and at Cowboys Choice in Vernon. They can also be purchased online through their Facebook page, FB/farmkidsfund.

Previous story
Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup
Next story
Silverbacks, Mick part ways

Just Posted

Gateway casino workers ready to strike

BCGEU strike vote mandate for Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon casinos has 93.1% support

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

Vernon’s Bollywood Bang collects big bucks

Popular event raises $61,000 for a pair of Vernon charities

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to end up being your unanticipated grad date

FortisBC hits Vernon streets to help small business

Community Ambassadors in town next week visiting restaurants

Potential gas shortages: What you think

The Morning Star asks the community how potential shortages would affect them

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Vipers land Delta Prep defenceman for 2019-20

Nick Ardanaz highly rated by head scout Kevin Pedersen

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Vernon Baseball treats youngsters to fun-filled night

1Vernon T-ball players felt like they were in the Majors when they… Continue reading

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

RCMP investigate suspicious death on B.C. First Nation

Police release few details on death of woman on Esk’etemc First Nation last week

Most Read