Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

The Vernon Darts League has started its new season. (Morning Star - file photo)

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, OCT. 23:

A DIVISION

Eagles Bud Knights (2 points, No games listed in this division);

Green Pistoleros (2);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2);

Elks Pointy Peckers (1);

Alexanders Predators (1);

Wing Nuts (1);

HIGH SCORE

Brad Jackson, Zac LeDrew 140 (x2); Rita File (140);

HIGH OUTS

Travis Bucsis 116; Lacey Huolt, Sheri Morrell 60;

180s

Dalton Desmarais, Eric Akkerhuis;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Mafia (11, 117);

Elks Y.S. Joes (11, 103);

TND Bullshooters; (9, 90);

Nettys Green Crew (8, 77);

ANAF Paralyzers (8, 74);

Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 58);

ANAF High Flyers (6, 39);

HIGH SCORE

Rena Patterson 146; Moe Ali, Kris Furmanek, Clint Steele, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Jessica Polson 96; Rod Hartfelder 82;

BULL FINISH

Rob Calhoun 68;

C DIVISION

ANAF Dilligads (11,95);

Elks Dart Farts (10, 100);

Don Cherry Pits (9, 82);

Eagles In Flight (8, 90);

Kicking Eagles (8, 71);

TND Spitfires (7, 71);

Elks Bratz Again (7, 67);

HIGH SCORE

Paul Mueller 152; Laureen McCrae 134;

HIGH OUTS

Warren Schneider 69; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters 56;

180s

Rick Johnson

