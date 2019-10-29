The Vernon Darts League has started its new season. (Morning Star - file photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from the past week

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, OCT. 23:

A DIVISION

Eagles Bud Knights (2 points, No games listed in this division);

Green Pistoleros (2);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2);

Elks Pointy Peckers (1);

Alexanders Predators (1);

Wing Nuts (1);

HIGH SCORE

Brad Jackson, Zac LeDrew 140 (x2); Rita File (140);

HIGH OUTS

Travis Bucsis 116; Lacey Huolt, Sheri Morrell 60;

180s

Dalton Desmarais, Eric Akkerhuis;

READ MORE: Deluxe dart summer for Desmarais

READ MORE: Dart throwers take aim at B.C. title

B DIVISION

Alexanders Mafia (11, 117);

Elks Y.S. Joes (11, 103);

TND Bullshooters; (9, 90);

Nettys Green Crew (8, 77);

ANAF Paralyzers (8, 74);

Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 58);

ANAF High Flyers (6, 39);

HIGH SCORE

Rena Patterson 146; Moe Ali, Kris Furmanek, Clint Steele, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Jessica Polson 96; Rod Hartfelder 82;

BULL FINISH

Rob Calhoun 68;

C DIVISION

ANAF Dilligads (11,95);

Elks Dart Farts (10, 100);

Don Cherry Pits (9, 82);

Eagles In Flight (8, 90);

Kicking Eagles (8, 71);

TND Spitfires (7, 71);

Elks Bratz Again (7, 67);

HIGH SCORE

Paul Mueller 152; Laureen McCrae 134;

HIGH OUTS

Warren Schneider 69; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters 56;

180s

Rick Johnson

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Vernon high school volleyball squads block out cancer
Next story
Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Just Posted

Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study

1,200 streetlamps to be updated to LED technology saving money on electrical bill in the long run

Fundraiser set up for family of Vernon man killed in car accident

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” read the GoFundMe page set up in memory of Aidan Crawshaw

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Farmers, food processors and others invited to networking open house in Vernon

Land to Table is holding its first open house at the Vernon Art Gallery tonight from 6-8 p.m.

Lawyers must do more research in Vernon physiotherapist case

Judge not convinced joint submission of 18-month conditional sentence appropriate in case

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Most Read