Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, OCT. 23:
A DIVISION
Eagles Bud Knights (2 points, No games listed in this division);
Green Pistoleros (2);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2);
Elks Pointy Peckers (1);
Alexanders Predators (1);
Wing Nuts (1);
HIGH SCORE
Brad Jackson, Zac LeDrew 140 (x2); Rita File (140);
HIGH OUTS
Travis Bucsis 116; Lacey Huolt, Sheri Morrell 60;
180s
Dalton Desmarais, Eric Akkerhuis;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Mafia (11, 117);
Elks Y.S. Joes (11, 103);
TND Bullshooters; (9, 90);
Nettys Green Crew (8, 77);
ANAF Paralyzers (8, 74);
Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 58);
ANAF High Flyers (6, 39);
HIGH SCORE
Rena Patterson 146; Moe Ali, Kris Furmanek, Clint Steele, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Jessica Polson 96; Rod Hartfelder 82;
BULL FINISH
Rob Calhoun 68;
C DIVISION
ANAF Dilligads (11,95);
Elks Dart Farts (10, 100);
Don Cherry Pits (9, 82);
Eagles In Flight (8, 90);
Kicking Eagles (8, 71);
TND Spitfires (7, 71);
Elks Bratz Again (7, 67);
HIGH SCORE
Paul Mueller 152; Laureen McCrae 134;
HIGH OUTS
Warren Schneider 69; Romy Hiemstra-Wolters 56;
180s
Rick Johnson
