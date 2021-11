Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in after a year off due to the pandemic

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, OCT. 27:

A DIVISION

Rosters Pistoleros – This week: 2; Last week: 2; TOTAL: 4; This week: 22; Last week: 26: TOTAL: 48;

Rosters Bud Knights – This week: 2; Last week: 2; TOTAL 4: This week: 24; Last week: 17: TOTAL 41;

ANAF Paralyzers – This week: 2; Last week: 2; TOTAL 4: This week: 20; Last week: 18: TOTAL 38;

Eagles Eh Team – This week: 2; Last week: 1; TOTAL 3: This week: 16; Last week: 14: TOTAL 30;

Alexanders Anonymous – This week: 1; Last week: 2; TOTAL 3: This week: 9; Last week: 17: TOTAL 26;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – This week: 1; Last week: 1; TOTAL 2: This week: 15; Last week: 14: TOTAL 29;

ANAF Dilligads – This week: 1; Last week: 1; TOTAL 2: This week: 7; Last week: 13: TOTAL 20;

Eagles Straight Shooters – This week: 1; Last week: 1; TOTAL 2: This week: 11; Last week: 5: TOTAL 16;

HIGH SCORE

Greg Patterson, 171; Rita File, 160;

HIGH FINISHES

Travis Bucsis, 119; Laureen McCrae, 56;

B DIVISION

TND Bullshooters – This week: 2; Last week: 2; TOTAL 4: This week: 22; Last week: 16: TOTAL 38;

Eagles in Flight – This week: 2; Last week: 1; TOTAL 3: This week: 16; Last week: 15: TOTAL 31;

Alexanders Nettys Crew – This week: 1; Last week: 2; TOTAL 3: This week: 14; Last week: 16: TOTAL 30;

Elks Tequila Shooters – This week: 1; Last week: 2; TOTAL 3: This week: 9; Last week: 19: TOTAL 28;

Elks Bratz – This week: 2; Last week: 1; TOTAL 3: This week: 16; Last week: 12: TOTAL 28;

ANAF Is It In? – This week: 2; Last week: 2; TOTAL 2: This week: 17; Last week: 20: TOTAL 37;

Elks Dart Farts – This week: 1; Last week: 1; TOTAL 2: This week: 15; Last week: 15: TOTAL 30;

Kicking Eagles – This week: 1; Last week: 1; TOTAL 2: This week: 15; Last week: 11: TOTAL 26;

HIGH SCORE

Carl Knight, Craig Borgal, 140; Annette Hiren, 133 x 2;

HIGH FINISHES

Terry Mathers, 81; Marj Forsyth, 62;

180s

Knight



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Games and Toys