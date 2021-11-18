Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 17:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 10; Games won: 109
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 9; Games won: 99;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 9; Games won: 89;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 8; Games won: 71;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 7; Games won: 82;
Alexanders AKA – Total points: 7; Games won: 62;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 5; Games won: 61;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;
HIGH SCORE
Rita File, 171; Greg Patterson, 156;
HIGH FINISHES
Travis Bucsis, 148; Sheri Morrell, 47;
BULL FINISHES
Bucsis, 75; Greg Clark, 50;
B DIVISION
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games won: 102;
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 9; Games won: 99;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 9; Games won: 86;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 8; Games won: 84;
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 7; Games won: 69;
Elk Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 62;
Elks Bratz – Total points: 6; Games won: 61;
Kicking Eagles – Total points: 5; Games won: 57;
HIGH SCORE
Al Vincent, 160; Annette Hiren, 133;
HIGH FINISHES
Tracy Wood, 113; Roy Adkins, 107;
BULL FINISHES
Adkins, 107
