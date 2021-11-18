The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in after a year off due to the pandemic

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 17:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 10; Games won: 109

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 9; Games won: 99;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: 9; Games won: 89;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 8; Games won: 71;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 7; Games won: 82;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: 7; Games won: 62;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 5; Games won: 61;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 46;

HIGH SCORE

Rita File, 171; Greg Patterson, 156;

HIGH FINISHES

Travis Bucsis, 148; Sheri Morrell, 47;

BULL FINISHES

Bucsis, 75; Greg Clark, 50;

B DIVISION

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 10; Games won: 102;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 9; Games won: 99;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 9; Games won: 86;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 8; Games won: 84;

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 7; Games won: 69;

Elk Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 6; Games won: 62;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 6; Games won: 61;

Kicking Eagles – Total points: 5; Games won: 57;

HIGH SCORE

Al Vincent, 160; Annette Hiren, 133;

HIGH FINISHES

Tracy Wood, 113; Roy Adkins, 107;

BULL FINISHES

Adkins, 107


