Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 9:
A DIVISION
Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games won: 69;
Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;
TND Bullshooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 45;
ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 4; Games won: 46;
Eagles Eh Team – Total points: np4; Games won: np41;
ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games won: 32;
Alexanders AKA – Total points: np3; Games won: np29;
ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 3; Games won: 26;
HIGH SCORES
Clint Steele, 171; Tannis Jones, 135;
180s
Carl Knight, 180×2;
HIGH FINISHES
Rob Cook, 110; Judi Austin, 74;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 6; Games won: 57;
ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 6; Games won: 56;
Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;
Elks Bratz – Total points: 4; Games won: 49;
Eagles In Flight – Total points: 4; Games won: 43;
Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 42;
Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 34;
Kicking Eagles- Total points: 3; Games won: 28;
HIGH SCORE
Corey Bingley, 140×2; Gina Ratcliffe, 140;
HIGH FINISHES
Glen Sochan, 89; Tracy Wood, 84;
BULL FINISHES
Eamon Logan, 79.
