The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)

Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmasters League results are again coming in as play resumes after COVID rules eased

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, MARCH 9:

A DIVISION

Rosters Bud Knights – Total points: 6; Games won: 69;

Rosters Pistoleros – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;

TND Bullshooters – Total points: 5; Games won: 45;

ANAF Smoking Bulls – Total points: 4; Games won: 46;

Eagles Eh Team – Total points: np4; Games won: np41;

ANAF Is It In? – Total points: 3; Games won: 32;

Alexanders AKA – Total points: np3; Games won: np29;

ANAF Paralyzers – Total points: 3; Games won: 26;

HIGH SCORES

Clint Steele, 171; Tannis Jones, 135;

180s

Carl Knight, 180×2;

HIGH FINISHES

Rob Cook, 110; Judi Austin, 74;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Nettys Crew – Total points: 6; Games won: 57;

ANAF Dilligads – Total points: 6; Games won: 56;

Elks Dart Farts – Total points: 5; Games won: 53;

Elks Bratz – Total points: 4; Games won: 49;

Eagles In Flight – Total points: 4; Games won: 43;

Elks Tequila’s Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 42;

Eagles Straight Shooters – Total points: 4; Games won: 34;

Kicking Eagles- Total points: 3; Games won: 28;

HIGH SCORE

Corey Bingley, 140×2; Gina Ratcliffe, 140;

HIGH FINISHES

Glen Sochan, 89; Tracy Wood, 84;

BULL FINISHES

Eamon Logan, 79.


