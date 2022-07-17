Burnaby Lakers sink North Okanagan Legends in gold-medal final

Dreams of winning gold on their home floor for the North Okanagan Shepherd’s Hardware Legends were sunk in a lake of green.
The previously undefeated Legends fell 9-6 to the green-clad Burnaby Lakers in the B.C. Minor Lacrosse U15 C Division championship game Sunday morning, July 17, at Kal Tire Place.
The win avenged a 5-2 loss to North Okanagan in the preliminary round for the Lakers, who scored the first six goals of the game Sunday, and led 6-0 and 7-1 by periods.
Benjamin Lemke and Griffin Mill each scored twice for the Legends while Grace Chartier and Aiker Cruikshank added singles.
North Okanagan went 4-0 in the preliminary round, defeating Burnaby, the Mission Sasquatch 8-3 and 10-2, and the New Westminster Salmonbellies 13-6.
The North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends went 0-3 in the A2 Division. North OK fell 7-4 to the Langley Thunder, 8-6 to the Port Coquitlam Saints and 10-3 to the Saanich Tigers.
A total of 24 U15 teams in four divisions took part in the provincials, hosted by North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse at Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North arenas.
