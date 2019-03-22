Call out for Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic award winners

Vernon Panthers football coach Sean Smith (from left), Paralympics snowboarder Curt Minard and Erica Wray, accepting on behalf of her late father, former Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray, were the 2018 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership Award winners. Nominations for 2019 are now being sought. (Morning Star - file photo)

Nominations are now being accepted for the 26th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team, and Leadership of the Year awards.

The awards have been handed out since 1994 and past athlete winners include hockey players Brent Gilchrist and Curtis Lazar, speed-skater Connie Kapac, and in 2018, Paralympic snowboarder Curt Minard.

RELATED: Minard moved by Tim Hortons trophy

Last year’s team of the year was the BC champion VSS Junior Panthers football team.

The nominees must be an athlete or team that has represented the North Okanagan in pro or amateur sports from June 2018 to present.

The Leadership in Sports award is for community leaders in sports such as coaches or organizers.

Past winners have included John Topping, Mel Briggeman, Jim Wilson, and in 2018, the late owner of the Vernon Vipers, Duncan Wray.

Nominations can be submitted to Jack Gilroy, chair of the selection committee, by email jegilroy@shaw.ca or by phone at 250 542 6477, before the deadline of May 20, 2019

The awards, chosen by a panel of media and community reps, will be handed out later this year.



