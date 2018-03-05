Pot of Gold C Event champions, from left, Ben Morin, Gray Simms, Alan Raver and skip Erik Colwell. (Photo Submitted)

Campbell grabs Pot of Gold

The 61st annual attracted 24 men’s rinks

The Armstrong & District Curling Club’s 61st annual Pot of Gold men’s bonspiel drew 24 teams from Kelowna, Vernon, Enderby and Revelstoke.

John Campbell skipped his Armstrong foursome to victory in the John Cail Memorial A event by stopping Team Kersley of Vernon 6-3.

It was 2-2 after two ends with Campbell attempting to blank the third end but ending up with one point and giving up the hammer. Kersley blanked the fourth end and kept the hammer. Campbell blanked the sixth end to keep things level, but he was plagued with some bad luck in the seventh but still managed to gain one more point

Campbell went to eight up one point but without the hammer coming home. The eighth end was exciting to watch. Campbell was laying three and Kersley managed a double take-out, leaving Campbell with one shot rock in the house. Campbell used his last shot to draw into the house, sitting a deuce. Kersley’s last rock missed the mark.

The C.W. Forestry B Event Trophy went to Team Hoffman of Revelstoke/Kelowna, skipped by Wilson Cowan, with a 10-7 win over Armstrong’s Team Serhan, skipped by Derell Sears.

Hoffman pocketed singles in the opening two ends before Sears’ draw resulted in a measure and produced two points to tie the game. Team Serhan came on strong in the fourth end with four but Hoffman responded with three in the fifth. Points went back and forth when the eighth end saw things equalized with Team Serhan having the hammer. Team Hoffman managed to get three rocks in the house for the win.

Erik Colwell grounded Team Karvonon 7-4 in the all-Vernon Noble Tractor C Event final.

Team Karvonon gained two in the second end, but Team Colwell responded with a four-ender in the third. Karvonon came back with one but Colwell again rebounded with three more points making it 7-3 after 5 ends. Karvonon supplied a single in the sixth but then conceded to the younger Colwell rink.

The Pot of Gold is the Armstrong Curling Club’s biggest bonspiel. The club playdowns and McCallan Challenge goes Saturday, March 17 followed by the AGM and barbecue supper.

