Canada blanks U.S. 3-0, finishes first in Group A at hockey world championship

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off preliminary play at the world hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the United States on Tuesday.

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins and one regulation loss. The Canadians have won six straight since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, while Matt Murray picked up the shutout in goal.

Cory Schneider took the loss in goal for the Americans, who finished fourth in the group with 14 points (4-1-1) behind Canada, Finland and Germany.

Canada took charge early in the game, with Dubois scoring one minute 49 seconds after the opening faceoff. Mark Stone came out from behind the American goal and fed Dubois with a pass to set up the opening goal.

Turris put Canada up 2-0 just over seven minutes later when Anthony Mantha caused a turnover in the Canadian zone and skated up the wing before feeding Canada’s captain with a pass.

McCann put Canada up 3-0 15 minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Turris and ripped a shot past Schneider.

Canada will face Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Fulton Maroons prep for playoffs with romp over Mustangs
Next story
‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins pro skateboarding contest on two skateboards

Just Posted

Vernon high school performs to help elephants

$2 of every ticket sold to Elephant’s Graveyard will go directly to The Elephant Sanctuary

Vernon medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Vernon tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Vernon Women’s Transition House responds to RCMP interrogation video of sexual assault victim

“When we saw the interview, we were heartbroken, frustrated, and furious because this was such an egregious handling of a really traumatic situation for a teenager.”

UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Penticton sets cap of 14 cannabis stores, removes buffer zone

The city previously relied on a buffer zone and scoring matrix to limit number of stores

B.C. woman shares silk road journey in Vernon

A slideshow and presentation will be available at Gallery Vertigo on May 25

Vernon walks for kidney disease

The Kidney Walk in North Okanagan will take place at Polson Park in Vernon on June 2

Vernon high school performs to help elephants

$2 of every ticket sold to Elephant’s Graveyard will go directly to The Elephant Sanctuary

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Most Read