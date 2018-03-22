Canadian Ski Racing awards for Serwa, Okanagan Ski Club

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa is named Ski Cross Female Athlete of Year

An Olympic gold medal win made it an easy choice for Alpine Canada.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has been named the Canadian Ski Racing Awards’ Ski Cross Female Athlete of the Year.

The 28-year-old Serwa enjoyed the finest moment of her career last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, winning the women’s ski cross title at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

RELATED: Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Four years ago, Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

In addition, the Okanagan Ski Club was named winner of the Club of the Year award. The Okanagan Ski Club includes coaches and athletes from Big White, Sun Peaks, Apex, Silver Star and Revelstoke.

Winners will be honoured at the 2018 Sport Chek National Tech & Ski Cross Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland, B.C. this Saturday.

The awards showcase outstanding accomplishments in the Canadian ski racing community, from extraordinary volunteer dedication, performances on snow and contributions to one of Canada’s favourite pastimes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McCallan Cup goes to Campbell
Next story
Wild thump Vipers to even series

Just Posted

Woman in sudden death investigation mom of three

Woman found under suspicious circumstances, and later died, grew up in Fraser Valley

Good Food Box program readies for return

Working with umbrella agency last piece to resurrect program terminated in early March

Dialysis chairs fundraising target close

Vernon woman, 93, hoping to raise $60,000 for 10 new chairs; has raised enough money for eight

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

DVA names new board

Six new members elected to Downton Vernon Association board

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

Canadian Ski Racing awards for Serwa, Okanagan Ski Club

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa is named Ski Cross Female Athlete of Year

Most Read