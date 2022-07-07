Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Juraj Slafkovsky poses for photos after being selected as the top pick in the first round of the NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the 2022 NHL draft Thursday.

The 18-year-old Slovakian climbed on stage with a big grin after having his name called in front of family, friends and fans at the Bell Centre.

The winger and top-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting starred for his country at both the Beijing Olympics and world championships.

Montreal was the first team to both host the draft and pick first since the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Wendel Clark at No. 1 in 1985.

The Canadiens had the top pick for the first time since 1980 when they took Doug Wickenheiser.

Minutes after picking Slafkovsky, the Canadiens were right back at work.

The Canadiens acquired the 13th-overall pick from the New York Islanders for defenceman Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick, then packaged that pick with the first pick of round three (66th overall) and sent them to Chicago for centre Kirby Dach.

Dach, the third-overall pick of the 2019 draft, had nine goals and 17 assists in 70 games in 2021-22.

He showed promise over a small sample size the previous season with two goals and eight assists in 18 games.

The New Jersey Devils followed and took defenceman Simon Nemec, also a Slovakian, with the second pick. The six-foot, 199-pound Nemec was a member of Slovakia’s bronze medal Olympic squad.

With the third overall pick, the Arizona Coyotes took American centre Logan Cooley. The five-foot-10, 181-pound Cooley played collegiately at the University of Minnesota.

Shane Wright of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, who was projected to go first overall, went to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4. The 18-year-old centre from Burlington, Ont., helped Canada win gold at the 2021 under-18 world championship.

League business got going earlier in the day when the Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, announced a six-year, US$36.6-million contact extension with star defenceman Kris Letang.

The Ottawa Senators then made the biggest trade splash of the week by acquiring winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks, including this year’s seventh selection.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

