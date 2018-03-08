Paralympic nordic skier Brian McKeever will lead Canada’s Paralympic team during the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games March 9 in the morning. He’s got 13 Paralympic medals under his belt. CBC will kick off the festivities with a 5:30 a.m. Photo submitted

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

Canmore Paralympic athlete, Brian McKeever, will lead the Canadian team in the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games.

Heading into his fifth Paralympic Games, the 13-time medallist will be the flag-bearer during the opening ceremonies on the morning of March 9, states a press release by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“Brian is one of those athletes we want all of Canada to know who he is and what he has been able to accomplish as a Canadian Paralympian,” said Todd Nicholson, Chef de Mission for the Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang.

For Nicholson, McKeever is a “fantastic ambassador” of Canadian sport who shows that Canada’s athletes are among the best in the world.

His accomplishments are something to write home about with 10 gold medals, two silver and one bronze. McKeever skis in the visually impaired category and made his debut in Para nordic skiing in Salt Lake City in 2002. The 38-year-old will be skiing with guides Graham Nishikawa (Whitehorse, YK) and Russell Kennedy (Canmore, AB) in PyeongChang.

“It’s always an honour to represent Canada, and to do that at the Paralympics is why I have kept going with my career,” McKeever said. “As athletes we live our lives in four-year chunks and I’m thrilled to be here. To be able to lead Canada into the Opening Ceremony is a wonderful thing. There are so many great athletes on this team who have done amazing things in their respective sports, and many others who will capture the world’s attention at these Games as well. It is a privilege to lead these great Canadians into the stadium and it is a responsibility I won’t take lightly!”

CBC will kick off the festivities with a 5:30 a.m. ET pre-show, and both CBC and Radio-Canada will air the Opening Ceremony live starting at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It will also be live streamed on CBC and Radio-Canada’s websites, as well as Facebook Live, Twitter Live, and Paralympic.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang: Canada is represented by 55 athletes in five sports at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 9 to 18. #greatnessisrare

Previous story
Dew seeks TSN-Advil votes

Just Posted

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe and sound

43-year-old female reported missing Wednesday has been located

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Vernon ski hill has cumulative base of more than 630 cms of snow

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OPINION: Health sector behind on women’s rights

The CEO of B.C. Women’s Hospital says the health sector has a long ways to go

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

Update: Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond not yet removed

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Police locate missing woman

21-year-old Vernon girl located since last seen a month ago

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Most Read