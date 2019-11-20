Classic win for Lumby Stars

Lumby Stars goalie James Wraight takes a shot off the mask with Chilliwack Barracudas forward Wyatt Cavanagh (17) looking for the rebound, and Stars’ teammates Colton Young (7) and Madison Blazek coming to help during semifinal action at the Stars’ Monashee Classic Bantam House Hockey Tournament Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two goals from Noah Rannelli and stellar goaltending all tournament long from James Wraight lifted the Lumby Stars to the championship of their own eight-team Monashee Classic Bantam Hockey Tournament at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Rannelli’s deuce helped Lumby double the Port Moody Stars 4-2 in the gold medal game Sunday, Nov. 17. Jace Catt and Kolby English had the other Stars’ goals while Tori Maltman picked up two assists and Riley Dewhirst one. Game MVP was Colton (Tank) Young while the Heart and Hustle Award went to Kiel Hayward and Madison Blazek.

The Stars, sponsored by Bannister GM, opened the event with a 13-0 romp over the TCMHA Warriors of Ashcroft, with Wraight collecting the shutout.

Young and English both had hat tricks, Catt supplied 2+2, Dewhirst had 2+1 and singles went to Maltman, Rannelli and Grady Krause, who added three assists. The Stars’ defence ladies of Hayward, Blazek and Jenna Maltman were solid and Teagan Schober had a great two-way game with some amazing passes. Dewhirst earned the Heart and Hustle award.

Catt scored twice, Heart and Hustle winner Krause had 1+2, and Dewhirst and Rannelli added singles as Lumby defeated the Semiahmoo Chiefs of White Rock 5-2. Jenna Maltman, Young and Jaida Sauvie all picked up assists, and Hayward made a great save clearing the puck from the goal line after it squeaked by Wraight.

The Stars closed out the preliminary round with a 7-2 loss to the Chilliwack Goats. Dewhirst and Tori Maltman scored for the Stars while the Heart and Hustle honour went to Wraight.

Lumby advanced to the final with a 3-1 semifinal win over the Chilliwack Barracudas. The Stars jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Rannelli and Krause (Blazek, Sauvie drawing assists). Chilliwack got one pack on the powerplay in the second period before game MVP Catt sent his team to the final with an empty-net marker. Rannelli won the Heart and Hustle.

The Bantam Stars would like to thank all their parents, fans, refs, rink attendants and Joy and Gail from the concession. We would also like to thank our tournament sponsors and jersey sponsor Bannister GM.

