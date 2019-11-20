Lumby Stars goalie James Wraight takes a shot off the mask with Chilliwack Barracudas forward Wyatt Cavanagh (17) looking for the rebound, and Stars’ teammates Colton Young (7) and Madison Blazek coming to help during semifinal action at the Stars’ Monashee Classic Bantam House Hockey Tournament Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Classic win for Lumby Stars

Home team collects gold at own eight-team Bantam house hockey tournament

Two goals from Noah Rannelli and stellar goaltending all tournament long from James Wraight lifted the Lumby Stars to the championship of their own eight-team Monashee Classic Bantam Hockey Tournament at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Rannelli’s deuce helped Lumby double the Port Moody Stars 4-2 in the gold medal game Sunday, Nov. 17. Jace Catt and Kolby English had the other Stars’ goals while Tori Maltman picked up two assists and Riley Dewhirst one. Game MVP was Colton (Tank) Young while the Heart and Hustle Award went to Kiel Hayward and Madison Blazek.

The Stars, sponsored by Bannister GM, opened the event with a 13-0 romp over the TCMHA Warriors of Ashcroft, with Wraight collecting the shutout.

READ MORE: Lumby Stars dominate home ice

Young and English both had hat tricks, Catt supplied 2+2, Dewhirst had 2+1 and singles went to Maltman, Rannelli and Grady Krause, who added three assists. The Stars’ defence ladies of Hayward, Blazek and Jenna Maltman were solid and Teagan Schober had a great two-way game with some amazing passes. Dewhirst earned the Heart and Hustle award.

Catt scored twice, Heart and Hustle winner Krause had 1+2, and Dewhirst and Rannelli added singles as Lumby defeated the Semiahmoo Chiefs of White Rock 5-2. Jenna Maltman, Young and Jaida Sauvie all picked up assists, and Hayward made a great save clearing the puck from the goal line after it squeaked by Wraight.

The Stars closed out the preliminary round with a 7-2 loss to the Chilliwack Goats. Dewhirst and Tori Maltman scored for the Stars while the Heart and Hustle honour went to Wraight.

Lumby advanced to the final with a 3-1 semifinal win over the Chilliwack Barracudas. The Stars jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Rannelli and Krause (Blazek, Sauvie drawing assists). Chilliwack got one pack on the powerplay in the second period before game MVP Catt sent his team to the final with an empty-net marker. Rannelli won the Heart and Hustle.

The Bantam Stars would like to thank all their parents, fans, refs, rink attendants and Joy and Gail from the concession. We would also like to thank our tournament sponsors and jersey sponsor Bannister GM.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lumby Stars goalie James Wraight gets his pad to the post forcing Chilliwack Barracudas forward Christopher Lang to go wide with the puck during semifinal action at the Stars’ Monashe Classic Bantam House Hockey Tournament Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Mike Babcock, promote Sheldon Keefe

Just Posted

New attainable homes for Enderby seniors and veterans

Habitat for Humanity and Enderby Legion team up to provide attainable housing, office space

Vernon theatre group scores with murder mystery

Powerhouse Theatre production of the Game’s Afoot takes you on many plot turns and twists

Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Firefighters, ambulance and RCMP responding to incident

Vernon’s Together for Christmas group gathering donations for annual dinner

Together for Christmas has brought people together on Christmas Day for 11 years

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns and SilverStar team up for Peak Pride in Vernon

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

Hergott: Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Most Read