Coldstream hockey player hunting for goals at the Brick

Berkeley Reid, 11, will play for Team B.C. at prestigious Brick Super Novice Invitational event in Edmonton

Coldstream’s Berkeley Reid, 11, will play for the B.C. Select Team Brick Junior Canucks at the Brick Super Novice Invitational Hockey Tournament June 29-July 3 at the West Edmonton Mall. (Contributed)

Berkeley Reid will be shopping for goals and assists at West Edmonton Mall (WEM).

The Coldstream hockey player is one of two kids from the Interior that will suit up for the B.C. Selects Team Brick Junior Canucks squad at the Brick Super Novice Invitational hockey tournament, June 29-July 3, at WEM.

The tournament is one of the most prestigious in the world for players aged 11 and under. Reid is 11. His older brother, Ollie, played in the event for Team B.C. Brick in 2019.

The current B.C. Selects Team Brick squad features the top players born in 2011 from B.C., Washington State and Idaho. Reid is part of the team that consists of eight forwards, six defencemen and two goalies.

He played as an underage forward for Vernon U13 Tier 1 Watkin Motors Mustangs last winter.

Founded by Bill Comrie and a few executives of The Brick Warehouse Corporation, the Brick Super Novice Invitational tournament is played annually at the end of June-early July, and attracts the top 200 players from across North America.

Teams featured are Team Brick Alberta, Saskatchewan Jr Pats, Team Manitoba, Toronto Pro Hockey, Toronto Bulldogs, Team Quebec, Western Selects, Boston Jr Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Connecticut Jr. Rangers, Chicago Jr Blackhawks, Team Minnesota, Team Pennsylvania, and Team B.C. Jr Canucks.

Team B.C. alumni from the tournament now playing in the NHL include former Vernon Mustang Curtis Lazar of the Boston Bruins, former Penticton Vees defenceman Dante Fabbro from the Nashville Predators, Matt Barzal and Jordan Eberle with the New York Islanders, Kyle Turris and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins from the Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Reid’s sponsors are Pleasant Valley Dental, Nature’s Fare and Penticton Toyota.

READ MORE: Vernon H&L Glass Vipers a pane for other hockey teams

READ MORE: Coldstream player ready for Brick Invitational



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional District