Danica Ariano strokes the Team B.C. quad to a bronze medal result at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont. (Kent Keeler photo)

Coldstream rowers medal at Canada Summer Games

Cousins Danica Ariano and Natalya Ariano return with gold, bronze

The closing ceremonies of the Canada Games, held in the Niagara region in Ontario Aug. 21, wrapped up two weeks of competition for thousands of talented young athletes.

Among those athletes were Coldstream rowers, cousins Danica Ariano and Natalya Ariano, who started their careers with Vernon Rowing club, and now train with the University of Victoria’s varsity team.

Both athletes came home with hardware in their luggage, and some great memories from the Games.

The cousins raced together in the women’s quad, earning a spot in the final by finishing second in their heat. A hard-fought race over the 2,000 metre Royal Henley course put them in contingent for the medals in the last 500, and with a strong finishing kick they crossed the line in third place, just a second behind Saskatchewan in second.

Danica Ariano also raced in the women’s four and eight, moving through to the final in each event. With the goal of beating the dominant Ontario team, Team B.C.’s women’s four knew they had to get a quick start in order to control the race from the front, and respond to any moves from other boats.

The crew did just that, and built their lead throughout the race to finish with open water between them and the Ontario crew to capture gold.

Another quick start in the eight race put Team B.C. ahead again. Determined to give Ontario a fight, they held their lead through the first 1,250 metres, and battled down the last 750 metres of the course, only to be edged at the line by the Ontario team.

