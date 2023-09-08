Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

Oliver Young, Jasmine Carbrough already qualified for the B.C. Ski Team

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)

Coldstream’s Oliver Young is gearing up for the 2023-24 ski season with the provincial team.

The 19-year-old is one of four members that have officially qualified for the B.C. Alpine Team.

Young has already met the qualification standards for the team, and is now focused on fitness and pre-season training.

Joining Young on the team are:

Dylan Timm – Fernie;

Sascha Gilbert – Whistler;

Dylan Stevens – North Vancouver.

Salmon Arm’s Jasmine Carbrough is one of five selected to the provincial women’s squad.

Young is a part of the Vernon Ski Club, but is practicing in Fernie during the summer.

“We are dedicating this time together to push as a team and from the base needed to thrive,” said B.C. men’s head coach Morgan Pridy. “They worked hard last year to build up a strong foundation and also discovered the demands of a full Nor-Am schedule. The group is hungry and has set high expectations moving forward.”

From August to mid-October the men’s group will be back and forth between South America and home, working through on-snow skills and continuing fitness progressions.

The women’s team has five athletes selected to the training group squad:

Mila Plavsic- Vancouver;

Alexa Brownlie- Whistler;

Erin Husken- North Vancouver;

Shayna Little- Kelowna;

Jasmine Carbrough- Salmon Arm.

More information can be found at bcalpine.com

skiing

