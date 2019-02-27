Coldstream’s Meredith Levorson helped the UBC Thunderbirds win their second consecutive U SPORTS CIS women’s swimming championship. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Coldstream’s Meredith Levorson helped the UBC Thunderbirds win the women’s U SPORTS Odlum Brown Swimming Championships for the third consecutive year, a feat matched by the T-Birds’ men’s squad.

With the home pool victory, the UBC women have now captured seven titles in the last eight years, while the Thunderbird men collected their fourth of the last five national championships.

UBC secured the women’s championship with 1,255.5 points, edging out the Toronto Varsity Blues (1,230.5) in an electrifying final day at the UBC Aquatic Centre. The Montreal Carabins finished third with 701 points, followed by the Calgary Dinos (521) and the Victoria Vikes (312).

Levorson, a Vernon Kokanee Swim Club and Vernon Secondary graduate, swam in four freestyle events at the national finals.

She was 25th overall in the 50-free with a time of 26.61 seconds, just missing a spot in the C final. Levorson made the B finals in the 200- and 400-free. Levorson clocked a time of 2:o1.36 in the 200 to finish eighth in the B final (16th overall) after qualifying in 14th place. In the 400 B final, Levorson touched in 4:18.12, good for fourth, 12th overall.

Levorson swam the 100-free. She placed 19th in the preliminaries to qualify for the C final, where she placed fifth in 56:51, good for 21st overall.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team pulled off one of their biggest upsets in their history.

The Pack went into Alberta and swept the always tough Golden Bears in two straight matches in the 2019 Canada West quarterfinals.

TRU, with Vernon’s Landon Currie on the roster, beat the Bears 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20) and 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-8) to advance to the conference semifinals this weekend against the Trinity Western Spartans of Langley.

The Spartans eliminated Vernon’s Danny Aspenleider and the UBC Thunderbirds 2-1 (25-14, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 12-15, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18).

Currie, a libero, had 14 digs in the nine sets against the Bears. Aspenleider appeared in all 11 set for UBC and finished with 15 kills.

Previous story
Vernon basketball teams win at Valleys, Provincials

Just Posted

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Vernon should implement Penticton’s stance on ‘trouble-makers’: poll

Of those who voted, nearly half agreed that Vernon should further consider what Penticton has done

Vernon dance instuctor remembered with love

Ruth Blencoe, co-founder of Dancing With The Vernon Stars, died Feb. 22 at age 43

Weather played role in fatal plane crash near Revelstoke

Visibility was a factor in a crash that killed an Alberta couple headed from Penticton to Edmonton

Up to 10 cm of snow expected in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

VIDEO: B.C. has Canada’s only mobile medical unit

The unit can be mobilized in as quickly as eight hours after receiving a request

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Poll: Should the City of Vernon be tough on trouble-makers?

Share your thoughts on the debate

Okanagan College Board of Governors re-elects chair and vice-chair

Prominent First Nation leaders Chris Derickson and Gloria Morgan were re-elected

Disturbing Momo Challenge a ‘teachable moment’ for kids, social media expert says

Challenge encourages children to do harmful tasks

Shuswap man takes Pink Shirt Day step further with pink beard

Don Matheson dying his beard pink in support of Anti-Bullying Day for past three years

Life is a marathon: Kelowna athlete, lawyer shares insights to success

Christy Lovig is a running coach, marathon runner, and local lawyer

Special-needs student faces barriers to post secondary education

Okanagan College campus not funded to provide courses for people who need one-on-one assistance

Most Read