Conor McGregor is set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 in Las Vegas (via @NotoriousMMA/Twitter)

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup Friday to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn’t fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn’t competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April. Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehaviour after a previous spat between the fighters’ camps.

– with a file from the Canadian Press

Previous story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Just Posted

Vernon women sent to hospital after crash in Lake Country

On Aug. 2, two women were involved in a crash on Oceola Road

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Spallumcheen road work continues

Major work on Pleasant Valley Road expected to be completed in time for IPE

Vernon’s Bella Vista Road to have sewer work

Work between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road starts Tuesday

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Grass fire sparks near Penticton Indian Band

Fire near Band fish hatchery

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Most Read