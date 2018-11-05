Cotter’s Okanagan rink takes Double Cashspiel

Stops Tardi 7-4 in Kelowna men’s final for $4,000

Everybody chipped in with a clutch shot here and there as Vernon’s Jim Cotter won the $18,000 Kelowna Raymond James 2% Realty/Sunset Ranch Golf Club Double Cashspiel.

Cotter, supported by third Steve Laycock of Saskatchewan and a front-end of Ty Griffith and Rick Sawatsky, both of Kelowna, brushed back Tyler Tardi of Langley 7-4 (six ends) in Sunday’s final at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Cotter, who pocketed $4,000, stopped defending B.C. champion Sean Geall of Kelowna 8-3, while Tardi shaded Daniel Wenzek of Langley 7-6 in the semifinals. Cotter stuffed Wylie Eden of Kelowna 8-1, while Tardi upended Adam Cseke of Penticton 6-2 in the quarters.

RELATED: Vernon’s Slattery rink second in Kamloops

RELATED: Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

“Out of the three spiels (this season), that was our best team effort,” said Cotter. “We all made some shots when needed so we’re heading in the right direction and there’s definitely room for improvement. Overall, our preparation was much better.”

Last week, Cotter lost 5-4 to Geall in the quarterfinals of the $10,000 HUB International Crown of Curling cashspiel in Kamloops.

Cotter swept through the Kelowna event, grounding Tardi 7-3 and dispatching Grant Dezura of Maple Ridge 5-2 in Saturday preliminary action. Cotter lost 8-3 to Adam Cseke of Penticton in his Friday opener and then ambushed Deane Horning of Castlegar 8-3 Friday afternoon. There was a field of 16.

Tardi, backed by Sterling Middleton, Matt Hall and Alex Horvath, won the 2018 world juniors last March in Langley. Hall and Horvath are newcomers to Tardi’s men’s entry.

“That’s a top-notch, young team,” said Cotter.

Cotter and Mark Longworth of Vernon will try and pick up World Curling Tour ranking points in the Ashley Home Store Classic, Nov, 23-26, in Penticton, featuring several big Canadian names.

Meanwhile, Kim Slattery of Vernon finished runner-up in the Kelowna Double, falling 7-5 to Corryn Brown of Kamloops in the final.

Slattery, who earned $2,000, was second in Kamloops last week, losing 6-2 to Sarah Wark of Kamloops.

Brown, supported by Erin Pincott, Desaray Hawes and Ashley Klymchuk, counted a deuce in the seventh end to beat Slattery in Kelowna.

The veteran Slattery, who skips and throws lead stones for a young rink of second Morgayne Eby, third Kelsi Jones, and fourth Alyssa Kyllo, disposed of Wark 5-1 in the semifinals Sunday. Brown reached the championship game with an 11-5 win over Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver.

Slattery rocked Karla Thompson of Kamloops/Vancouver 7-0 and defeated Vernon’s Megan McGillivray 8-2 in Friday draws before losing 5-3 to Brown and turning back Euni Kim of Korea 7-5 Saturday.

Team Slattery played extremely strong against Wark, taking advantage of a few Wark misses.

“The girls were really focused and stayed in the moment to ensure we finished off the game,” said Slattery. “Alyssa made a key freeze in the seventh end to force Wark to a tough draw where she came up light to allow us to steal another point and go up four going into the final end. It was a great team win. Two finals in two weekends while playing great competition has given us confidence and momentum going into next month’s playdowns.”

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Vipers split weekend road trip

Just Posted

Cotter’s Okanagan rink takes Double Cashspiel

Stops Tardi 7-4 in Kelowna men’s final for $4,000

Vernon Vipers split weekend road trip

Penticton Vees in town Wednesday night

Vernon Panthers rule Fulton tourney

Kal Lakers primed to host North Zone playdowns

RCMP Appreciation Day petition available at Vernon Vipers game

If you haven’t signed petition, you can do so at B.C. Hockey League game Wednesday at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Magnums make football final

Brush off Kamloops Broncos in Interior semis

Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

The Beaches: rock-n-roll powerhouse

The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands

Two men allegedly set fire to car in Kamloops

Kamloops police are searching for two suspects in an alleged vehicle arson

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

Most Read