Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Pics and Sticks charity hockey event includes a hockey game and round of golf all for charity

Stanley Cup winners and country music stars lined up beside some lucky local minor hockey players at the Pics & Sticks charity hockey game on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Country singer brings sports and music together for fundraiser

The game pitted the Edmonton Oilers alumni members, including honorary alumni and Canadian country music star Gord Bamford against the NHL Alumni that has its own Canadian music star, Vancouver-based Aaron Pritchett.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Whitecaps fall 1-0 to visiting Atlanta United

Just Posted

Friends rally for Vernon man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Rainy weather is expected to continue tomorrow

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Pics and Sticks charity hockey event includes a hockey game and round of golf all for charity

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read