Coyotes howl for Vernon winter baseball

The Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team is happy to announce the dates for their annual Vernon Winterball program held in January and February each year.

This program will be hosted in the Vernon Toyota Indoor Soccer Center Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Feb. 4, 11, 25 (no practice of Feb. 18 as the Coyotes are away in Las Vegas and Phoenix for their annual trip to kick off their season.

The annual Winterball program has been a huge success over the years in the Okanagan. It is a chance to be on-field with the Coyotes team before the season begins with lots of instruction on pitching, throwing, infield and outfield play, hitting and much more.

The Coyotes will host Mosquito (11U), Peewee (13U), and Bantam-Midget age groups. Players will be grouped by age.

There is limited space for each age group (16) so get signed up and get prepared for a great spring and summer on the baseball field.

The Coyotes have been a leader in player development in the Central Interior, with their first player drafted to Major League Baseball in 2019, to winning a National Championship in 2018.

The Coyotes have been one of the top college baseball teams year in and year out.

For registration information, visit here.

