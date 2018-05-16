Vernon’s Jim Cotter has appeared in seven national Briers. (File Photo)

Curling Tours website open for business

Reigster now for Men’s, Women’s and Junior Tours

Curl BC Media

Get those brooms out of storage. Curl BC has officially launched the BC Curling Tours website and opened registration for the 2018-19 season.

The BC Junior Curling Tour opened in 2015-16, and will now be joined by the BC Men’s Curling Tour and the BC Women’s Curling Tour. The mission of these tours is to qualify teams directly to BC championships, increase the number of teams competing in BC, and create province-wide training and development opportunities for BC teams.

These tours have been developed to help teams accomplish their goals to ultimately become provincial, national, and world champions by giving them a chance to gauge where they are among their competition and identify what they need to do to improve.

“The BC Curling Tours will create a training ground for BC’s next generation of elite curlers to compete against each other and those teams that they are striving to be,” said Curl BC education manager and High-Performance development coach Will Sutton. “By starting a tour focused on creating and growing cashspiels in BC, we will ensure BC teams have access to the meaningful competition they need in order to continue moving along the podium pathway.”

The events on the tours are Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) point eligible, with the goal of attracting top BC and CTRS teams to compete. Tour events will be taking place around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan.

Two men’s teams, two women’s teams, two junior men’s teams and two junior women’s teams will qualify for their respective BC championship from the BC Curling Tours. This past season, as a result of the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Tour, Team Tardi, Team McCrady, Team Monette and Team Silva qualified for the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Men’s Curling Championship and Team Daniels, Team Reese-Hansen, Team Fisher and Team Royea qualified for the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Women’s Curling Championship.

In order to ensure that participating and prospective teams have easy access to information about the tours, a new website has been created specifically for the BC Curling Tours. This website (www.bccurlingtours.com) contains event information and a registration form.

As the season progresses, the website will also include information on standards and best practices, scores and standings as well as team photos and rosters.

The 2018-19 BC Junior Curling Tour kicks off in Parksville on September 7th with the Parksville Junior Cashspiel and the 2018-19 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Tours open at Golden Ears Winter Club on Sept. 14 with the King Cashspiel.

Registration is now open for the 2018-19 BC Curling Tours.

Previous story
Vernon Bulldogs roll off four wins
Next story
Panthers earn provincial golf berth

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Armstrong state of emergency to expire

The long-running state of emergency in Armstrong will expire at midnight

Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Coun. Scott Anderson asked if the City is actively looking for alternative transportation options

Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

A new cultural vision coming to Penticton

Filmmakers Kate Twa and Ronan Reinart bring their new cultural vision “Tempest” to the Okanagan

Panthers earn provincial golf berth

Cooper closes with clutch 76 at Valleys in Penticton

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

All Saints connects to the community

Vernon church seeks support for hall renovations

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Vernon breakfast gets kids in the game

Leo’s Club fundraiser Friday morning supports KidSport

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Most Read