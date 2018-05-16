Curling Tours website open for business

Curl BC Media

Get those brooms out of storage. Curl BC has officially launched the BC Curling Tours website and opened registration for the 2018-19 season.

The BC Junior Curling Tour opened in 2015-16, and will now be joined by the BC Men’s Curling Tour and the BC Women’s Curling Tour. The mission of these tours is to qualify teams directly to BC championships, increase the number of teams competing in BC, and create province-wide training and development opportunities for BC teams.

These tours have been developed to help teams accomplish their goals to ultimately become provincial, national, and world champions by giving them a chance to gauge where they are among their competition and identify what they need to do to improve.

“The BC Curling Tours will create a training ground for BC’s next generation of elite curlers to compete against each other and those teams that they are striving to be,” said Curl BC education manager and High-Performance development coach Will Sutton. “By starting a tour focused on creating and growing cashspiels in BC, we will ensure BC teams have access to the meaningful competition they need in order to continue moving along the podium pathway.”

The events on the tours are Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) point eligible, with the goal of attracting top BC and CTRS teams to compete. Tour events will be taking place around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan.

Two men’s teams, two women’s teams, two junior men’s teams and two junior women’s teams will qualify for their respective BC championship from the BC Curling Tours. This past season, as a result of the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Tour, Team Tardi, Team McCrady, Team Monette and Team Silva qualified for the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Men’s Curling Championship and Team Daniels, Team Reese-Hansen, Team Fisher and Team Royea qualified for the 2018 Boston Pizza BC Junior Women’s Curling Championship.

In order to ensure that participating and prospective teams have easy access to information about the tours, a new website has been created specifically for the BC Curling Tours. This website (www.bccurlingtours.com) contains event information and a registration form.

As the season progresses, the website will also include information on standards and best practices, scores and standings as well as team photos and rosters.

The 2018-19 BC Junior Curling Tour kicks off in Parksville on September 7th with the Parksville Junior Cashspiel and the 2018-19 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Tours open at Golden Ears Winter Club on Sept. 14 with the King Cashspiel.

Registration is now open for the 2018-19 BC Curling Tours.