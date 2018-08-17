Dalton Desmarais aims for the board in the ANAF Provincial Dart Championships earlier this season. (Tobias Fredericksen/Morning Star)

Deluxe dart summer for Desmarais

Vernon star makes Canadian Open doubles final

His summer season started with the Greater Vancouver Open, followed by the Rodeo City Open in Calgary. Then came the nationals and Canadian Open in Quebec, the Calgary Open and Abbotsford Summerfest.

Vernon’s Dalton Desmarais is serious about playing pro darts wherever he can find a little money on the line.

The 24-year-old is a third-year plumber apprentice with hopes of one day working for himself while travelling abroad for richer pro tournaments.

Desmarais has enjoyed some major summer success in doubles and singles, finding some glory at the nationals and the world-class Canadian Open in Drummondville.

“I did fairly well over there (nationals). Top-64 mixed, top-four men’s doubles and top-eight men’s singles. I missed out on my world masters invitation by one game in the quarterfinals, losing to Jim Long from Ontario 3-2. My partner Carl Jesson (of Kelowna) and I lost in the final of the Canadian Open doubles to a team from Quebec: Martin Tremblay and Paul Bolduc. I also placed top-32 in the Canadian Open.”

Since Quebec, Desmarais placed top-four in men’s singles in Abbotsford Summerfest and finished top-four in the men’s singles and top-eight in the national-ranked Calgary Open.

“All the fundraising done by fellow friends/dart community and various other sponsors has helped me along the way. They all came together and raised a massive $5,500 for me to compete and travel. I’m going to continue to try and chase whatever points I can this year to see where I can end up in the national/provincial rankings. It would have been so much more difficult without the help of friends/sponsors and I am extremely grateful.”

Desmarais is so popular in the Vernon Pubmasters League and around the ANAF, where he often hits the practice board with his wife, Kala, that a bunch of local players got together and hosted a Dixie Dart fundraiser at ANAF. His parents then hosted a thank-you barbeque for all the volunteers who backed Dalton.

“We’re pretty proud of our little dart community,” said league statistician Sherri Morrell. “Dalton played in three major tournaments over the course of 10 days in Quebec and came home with some medals and great memories. He totally blew us away with how well he performed Lucky for us, there were people at the tournaments who went live on Facebook while videoing some of the matches so we actually got to watch him play.”

Related: Desmarais finds the target

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boston Pizza league eyes expansion
Next story
Vernon soccer camp brings back memories for Whitecaps’ Colyn

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

SilverStar Mountain invites residents to escape smoke

Air quality better on the mountain; free family movie event slated for Saturday night

Falkland boil water advisory rescinded

Bacterial counts in Falkland’s water systems return to acceptable levels

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

RCMP nab prolific car thief after month-long, province-wide search

A province-wide warrant was issued for Brian Robert Stephan in June for a litany of offences

Vernon soccer camp brings back memories for Whitecaps’ Colyn

Vancouver Whitecaps 16-year-old MLS signee Simon Colyn special guest at soccer skills camp

Deluxe dart summer for Desmarais

Vernon star makes Canadian Open doubles final

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Resort developer successfully argues 2014 decision that halted the project was unfair

Snowy Mountain wildfire expected to create poor visibility

An update on the active wildfire burning 14 km north of Keremeos

Old Tom Creek wildfire grows to 144 hectares

Difficult terrain and weather challenging crews at Old Tom Creek wildfire

Canada’s tax system unfairly favours wealthy, poll of CRA auditors suggests

Four of every five respondents think loopholes and tax credits built into the system benefit the rich

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

The plan would allow for more visitors but wouldn’t let Sunshine build additional facilities

Most Read