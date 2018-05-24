Dental crew brush back United

Lauren Hutton of Dr. Lee Dental, left, and Natalie Smith of Salmon Arm’s TED United race to the ball in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star) Lauren Hutton of Dr. Lee Dental, left, and Natalie Smith of Salmon Arm’s TED United race to the ball in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Dr. Lee Dental Centre of Vernon brushed off TED United of Salmon Arm 3-2 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

United started the scoring with a great run down the flank by Kyla Sherman, whose shot just sailed by the outstretched hands of keeper Lisa Arrotta.

The Floss crew levelled the score 15 minutes later with Erin Scott burying a 25-yard corker top cheddar after taking a great clearing pass from Arrotta.

After the break, both teams fought back and forth to take the lead but both United’s Cathy Bartsch and Arrotta registered multiple marvellous saves.

Vernon took the lead after some sweet passing from deep in their own end with Loren Hutton feeding Jill Rintoul, who deflected her pass off a defender to a streaking Jacquie Charvet, whose shot went right through Bartsch’s hands and into the net.

Dr. Lee made it 3-1with Charvet taking a gorgeous pass from Julie Bolin and going by the entire back line for insurance. Kimberley Buker converted for United with 13 minutes to go, but Arrotta and the defensive line of Bobbi Cormier, Ronda Thomas, Cindy Worth, Amanda Bolton and Jennie Currie came up huge to preserve the win.

Dr. Lee Dental voted United’s Nancy Easthore the Player with Heart, while United chose Jenn Matsuda as the Dr. Lee Heart award recipient.

The Pleasant Valley dental Controllers and Courtesy Motors Sistas ran to a 5-5 draw at Marshall Field.

Amy Shupe scored all five goals for the Controllers, while Diane Neudorf connected four times for the Sistas, who got a single from Kerry Hemstad.

Controller defenders Michele Wernicke, Karen Zupp, Martina Allen and Christina Whieldon hustled to get the ball up to midfielders Jacquie Nuyens, Jodi Peshko, Elena Sookarow, and Michelle Steiger.

Shupe, Laura Champigny, and Mandy Frederick used their speed and finesse to get past the Sistas’ defence.

The Sistas went up 2-0 before Shupe started her snipe streak with a feed from Wernicke. Moments later, Shupe levelled things on a pass by Mandy Frederick.

Frederick set up Shupe for her third goal with Shupe connecting shortly after and recording the equalizer in the 70th minute off an indirect kick pass from Angela Durfeld.

The Sistas voted Champigny as the Controller with the most heart.

Holly Flinkman came to play hard but also had some fun Tuesday night as the Chick Kickers ambushed the Shuswap Merlot 8-0 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

After missing point blank early, Flinkman settled in and scored the Chicks’ first goal. Colline Johnson put a nifty corner into the box where Flinkman finished with a skilful right foot volley over the keeper’s head.

Mel Jacobs put a beauty penalty shot off the post and in before Jen Kemper took over and dominated the midfield to score two and throw in a couple of assists.

Marley Wournell scored on a sensational second-half run after receiving a terrific through ball from Jacobs. After some sustained pressure, Kemper made the pass of the game from her heal directly to Flinkman, who made no mistake for her second of the night.

Tania Sladen was in the right spot after some hard work from Joanne Hartman and Jessica Tanner to poke one in and Wournell finished the attack.

Flinkman was voted the Player With Heart by the Merlot for entertaining goal celebrations and attitude. Robyn Sherwood recorded her fifth consecutive shutout.

Rosters upended Vernon Liquor Store VQA 4-3 with a last-minute tally at Marshall.

Susie Wiseman jumpstarted the Rosters’ offence with a shot from the top of the 18. Becky McLennan then squeaked by two defenders and finished on a partial breakaway. Roadrunner Geri O’Brien netted the final two snipes. Felicia Musa was the Rosters Player With Heart.

Ginger Nickoli of VQA ended a goal-scoring drought with a blistering shot, while Gail Atha fought her way to the front of the net and followed the ball in for the second VQA snipe. Harmony Crockett delivered a wicked corner to the waiting foot of Nickoli for a low one-timer left side corner.

Roadrunner services for VQA came from Lindsay Smith, Leah Willinger and Sasha Haddow, who kept the defence safe and sound covering for the slow, tired and injured Shelly Johnston and Tania Willett. Good outside running was turned in by Sue Barss, Carly Bibby and Carla Gibson, creating lots of scoring chances. Sheila Westwell of VQA was absent but had a good reason since she was busy delivering a baby.

The injury-depleted Grey Monk Impact got two goals from Reagan Russell in a 4-0 victory over Shuswap Kaos at Marshall.

Stacey Cover connected on a penalty kick, while Lori Phillips also scored for the Impact.