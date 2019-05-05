Dr. Lee delivers shutout in North Okanagan Women’s Masters soccer

With the second game of the season in the North Okanagan Women’s Masters Soccer League, teams are still getting used to the outdoor game and each other, with new teammates.

Dr. Lee Dental scored a 4-0 win over Courtesy Motors Sistas in a game that was a scramble start with most of the action in the Sistas end. Sistas goalie Wendy Nadeau came up big for her team stopping everything that came her way.

Dr. Lee finally broke thru with Delinah Erbenich dancing thru the entire defensive line of the Sistas , then dropping a pass to an open Jacquie Charvet to score her third goal of the season. The floss crew kept the pressure on with Erbenich sending a ball from the left side to a sprinting Ally Makasoff down the left flank, who then crossed the ball to the left corner of the net to an open Loren Hutton to tap the ball into the open net.

Courtesy Motors put some great passing together to break into the Dental Centers end only to be stopped by Dr. Lee goalie Lisa Arrotta.

Charvet got her second goal of the night from nice feed from Barb Levesque – taking a 3 -0 lead into the half.

Courtesy Motors came out after the half with some great passing into the floss side of the field only to be stopped by Arrotta again, and a strong line of defence from Bobbi Cormier, Kim Teichman, Ronda Thomas, Cindy Worth and Darlene Kinakin. Makasoff made it 4-0 with a blast from 25 yards out after taking a thru ball from Worth.

Elsewhere:

PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CONTROLLERS 5 VQA 2

Jessie Bicknell opened the scoring around the 10-minute mark of the first half on a rebound off the goalie from a right cross from Tara Murray. Outside midfielder Elena Sookarow used some fancy footwork to double deke around her check and crack a hard shot from just inside the 18-yard box to score the second goal of the match.

Halfway through the first half, Murray took a free kick outside the 18 to feed a sneaky pass to Karen Zupp in the middle of the box who turned and scored the Controllers’ third goal.

Shortly after VQA scored their first goal, striker Amy Shupe responded on a long goal kick from keeper Michele Wernicke and used her speed to carry the ball past VQA defenders and score inside the left post.

With about five minutes left in the first half, Jacquie Nuyens made a spectacular header (Premier League worthy) off a beautiful cross from Marnie Brandle to round out the scoring for the Controllers.

Pleasant Valley Dental defenders Jenna Hunter, Martina Allen, Jodi Peshko, and Cliona Curran worked tirelessly all match to run down VQA’s fast-breakers and hold VQA to only two goals. Newcomer Brittany Chase had a sensational match up front and worked hard to create scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Pleasant Valley Dental sweeper Christyna Whieldon was named player with heart by VQA for her “friendly yet competitive” game all night. The dental crew named VQA midfielder Amanda Swales Player With Heart.

FRESH IS BEST IMPACT 3 ROSTERS 1

Fresh is Best Impact won their second game against Rosters with a 3-1 win.

Strong defence held by Dani Moffat, Suzie Andrews, Lou Sheehan and Dana Hornibrook. Rosters’ goalie played a great game blocking many shots. MVP was Lisa Boer with her best defensive work, controlled the right side of the field, making smart passes for front line.

Rosters was holding the defensive line strong but with a nice lob over them, Russel scored the Impact’s first goal. Albright carried the ball down centre field, deked past three players, moved it to her left foot and shot, scoring the second goal, and the pair combined on the third goal, scored by Russel.

Renee Cooke replied for Rosters.

NORTH OKANAGAN WOMEN’S OPEN LEAGUE

INFONEWS NEWSHOUNDS 4 SIR WINSTON’S 0

Eileen Fox recorded the shutout. Hannah Nesbitt scored twice, once off a Danielle Butler cross and the other when she finished a pass from her sister, Emma. Mel Wakutz and Emma Tassie had the other ‘Hounds goals.

The winners’ defensive line of Amber Maltman, Stacey Cover, Kim Wasylysn, Emily Salustro and Megan Laurie held off any attack from Sir Winston’s offence.



