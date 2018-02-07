Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scored once as Team Canada blanked Belarus 2-0 in a pre-Olympics men’s hockey game played Tuesday in Riga, Latvia.

Kevin Poulin (Montreal, Que./EHC Kloten, NLA) turned away all 29 shots he faced for his second-straight international shutout after blanking Switzerland 2-0 in the Spengler Cup final on New Year’s Eve.

The Canadians made it back-to-back clean sheets in Riga following a 2-0 win over Latvia on Sunday.

After the teams traded early power plays, Canada opened the scoring just shy of the 12-minute mark; Eric O’Dell (Ottawa, Ont./HC Sochi, KHL) drove wide in the Belarus zone and centered for former Vancouver Canucks forward Maxim Lapierre (Brossard, Que./HC Lugano, NLA), who jammed the 1-0 goal past goaltender Igor Brikun from in tight.

The Canadians had a 13-5 edge in shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, but Belarus would have the advantage the rest of the way, testing Poulin with 24 shots over the final two periods.

Ebbett (SC Bern, NLA), the first-ever player signed by the B.C. Hockey League’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks, added a second Canadian goal seven minutes into the third, but it was far from over; Canada paraded to the penalty box immediately following the insurance marker, taking four minors in just over five minutes and giving Belarus a 5-on-3 advantage for 47 seconds.

But Poulin barred the door, making 13 saves in the final frame to preserve the shutout and send Canada to South Korea with a scoreless streak of more than 205 minutes, dating back to the semifinals at the Spengler Cup.

Canada departs for PyeongChang on Wednesday; it will take on Sweden in its final pre-tournament game on Sunday in Incheon, a rematch of the 2014 Olympic gold medal game.

Previous story
Mustangs primed for Coke Classic

Just Posted

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Minard grabs World Cup silver

Vernon’s Curt Minard is second in category at snowboardcross Para World Cup race in Kelowna

Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Tracy Gray to remain as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Kids make a splash for Zimbabwe

Kidston students get behind Sunday’s Polar Bear Swim

Ongoing overdose crisis needs a different approach, says health authority

“We should look at legalizing some of these drugs so they can be made safer and regulated.”

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Tea time in Wonderland

It’s a Mad, Mad….tea party

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Trio set to rock the Vernon Jazz Club stage

The Alex Flock Trio is slated to perform for the Vernon Jazz Society Feb. 10

Most Read