Enderby Curling Club best of the best

North Okanagan club will host open house to celebrate being named Curl BC’s Curling Club of the Year

Enderby and District Curling Centre has been named Curl BC’s 2018 Curling Club of the Year.

To celebrate the honour, the club will host a community open house Saturday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cake and coffee will be served.

Enderby and District Curling Club has a membership of approximately 120 active curlers. The physical building, located on Kate Street, is leased from the City of Enderby. An executive board of nine elected member volunteers donate many hours planning, organizing and coordinating the activities and events for the club each season.

Several leagues are available to choose from: Ladies, Mens’, Seniors, Mixed, Juniors, and Stick league. Open Doubles is also being introduced on Friday nights this season.

Several bonspiels are scheduled and will be advertised locally as well as by Curl BC. For the most part, organization of the bonspiels and donations of food for the meals is covered by member volunteers and community volunteers. At the start of each new season, incentives are available for everyone to encourage greater use of the ice and facility.

The club also hosts locally advertised fundraiser Bingos at the Splatsin Centre, which are managed by club members who again volunteer their time and manpower.

Registration Night on Sept. 29 featured a wine and cheese social, which was open to all new and returning curlers as well as juniors.

Regular league curling begins on Oct. 9, and One-to-One curling lessons with Hubert begin on Monday nights at 7 p.m.

More info can be found on the club’s Facebook page or its website.


