Enderby softball teams take B.C. by Storm

A small town softball organization brought back two provincial medals to Enderby earlier in July.

The Enderby Storm’s U15 and U17 girls teams attended the 16-team provincial championships in the C category.

“They were so excited because on both teams, every single athlete except for one had never been to provincials before,” said Graeme Duncan, Storm director and coach of the U17’s. “It was kind of a first time for everybody.”

The U17 squad competed in Maple Ridge from July 7-9.

Day one, the team went 2-0, defeating North Shore 12-2 and Fleetwood Surrey 17-3. On the second day, the Storm split, losing to Salt Spring 5-4, then defeating Ridge Meadows 14-4.

“The playoffs were a double round knockout, and you can play a maximum of five games.”

The Storm would win their first playoff pool game, before losing their second. After wins against Port Alberni (7-5) and West Kootenay (12-11), Enderby finally dropped their second playoff match, 13-7 to Kamloops. Despite the loss, they won the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in the U15C tournament in Kelowna, the Storm won gold.

“Both teams were playing at approximately the same time, and they both had similar style games so it was a very exciting time over that weekend,” said Duncan.

Losing just once heading into the playoff rounds (to Langley 6-5), Enderby dropped a 4-2 decision to Central Saanich on their first game on Sunday. That meant that they had to play four straight games afterwards, with any subsequent loss eliminating them.

“Losing once in the gold pool, we had to play back-to-back-to-back-to-back games,” explained Duncan.

After squeaking by Cache Creek 9-8, the Storm stung Kelowna 7-6, then avenged their earlier loss to Central Saanich by winning 12-9.

Finally, in the gold medal match, Enderby defeated Quesnel 9-7.

“We’ve had quite a few medals over the past five or six years as an organization,” said Duncan. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Storm.”

The full roster for both teams are below:

U15C gold medal winning team

Maddie Moore

Noah Hawrys

Victoria Bixby

Eva Simpson

Lucy Mackenzie

Lexi Derksen

Jordyn Clancy

Peyton Golz

Lyla Stuart

Addison Dalin

Brooklyn Kelly

Zoe Crocker

Avery Johnston

Coaches

Sam Golz

Rose Duncan

Tori Keehn

Reanne Muller

U17C bronze medal winning team

Shyla Dale

Kennedy Clancy

Savannah Siemens

Erica Williams

Emmerson Haak

Morganna Young

Nevaeh Drake

Bella Haak

Rachel Scott

Emily Boomhower

Denali Forsyth

Liv Spencer

Coaches

Graeme Duncan

Michael Haak

Jason Clancy

More information on the organization can be found at: enderbyfastball.ca. The Storm has teams at the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17 levels.

