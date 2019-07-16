FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES, JULY 10

FLIGHT 0-24

1st low gross: Laurie Arthur 81

1st low net: Nancy Laframboise 67

2nd low net: Neva Gigliuk 68

2nd low net: Marsha Allen 73

FLIGHT 25-30

1st low gross: Kay Cornish 96

1st low net: Debbie Heale 73

2nd low net: Sheren Kripps 73

2nd low net: Karen Paul 75

FLIGHT 31-34

1st low gross: Linda MacLeod 103

1st low net: Diane Oakden 73 (Retro)

2nd low net: Terry Logan 73 (Retro)

2nd low net: Bonnie Taylor 73

FLIGHT 35+

1st low gross: Edel Venus 109

1st low net: Jaqueline Sullivan 71

2nd low net: Anne Kelly 73 (Retro)

2nd low net: Sandra Chester 73

KPs: Cindy Hoffman, Cornish, Taylor, Sullivan

HOLE IN ONE, #7: Cornish!!

LONG DRIVES: Deb Stenerson, Paul, Oakden/MacLeod (Tie), Chester

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 10

SPONSOR: TIM HORTONS

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 38

1st low net: Colette Burns 31.5

2nd low net: Michele Brandle 35

3rd low net: Mary Lukacs 43.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 51

1st low net: Agnes Sakakibara 37

2nd low net: Marilyn Schmolke 39.5

3rd low net: N/A

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Chris Panasiuk 52

1st low net: Marilyn Greig 35.5

2nd low net: N/A

3rd low net: N/A

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Terry McCartney

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: LeNoury

Hole No. 7: Burns

LEAST PUTTS: Sakakibara 14

LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Sakakibara, Panasiuk, Shelley English

SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 9

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Paul Reid 70

1st low net 18: Scott Patton 65

2nd low gross 18: John Gardner 72 (Retro)

2nd low net 18: Dave Bissell 67 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Al Siewertsen 72

3rd low net 18: Brian Knourek 67

1st low net front 9: Johnny Lysholm 32

1st low net back 9: Jeff Findley 31

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Tyler Galenzoski 77 (R)

1st low net 18: Jim Pepper 66

2nd low gross 18: Dan Gardiner 78

2nd low net 18: Ron Harper 69 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Garney Howard 81

3rd low net 18: Bill Lukacs 69

1st low net front 9: Murray Moffat 35

1st low net back 9: Rod Tanner 33 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Dave Hoyte 73

1st low net 18: Alf Head 68 (R)

2nd low gross 18: Tom Gordon 85 (R)

2nd low net 18: Murray Oakden 68

3rd low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 85

3rd low net 18: Goose 69

1st low net front 9: Tom Collins 36 (R)

1st low net back 9: Riley Clark 32 (R)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Tom McGillis 78

1st low net 18: Glen Guest 64

2nd low gross 18: Tom Wild 83

2nd low net 18: Dan Bloomfield

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 9

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 39

2nd low gross: Karen Kindrachuk 44 (R)

1st low net: Geri Longworth 32

2nd low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 34

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 44

2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 47 (R)

1st low net: Maureen Vincent 33

2nd low net: Carla Dahlen 34 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Susan Anderson 35

2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove 46

1st low net: Candis Eikerman 33

2nd low net: Betty Pyne 35 (R)

LONG PUTT (#8): Vincent

KP #3: Mena Tukid

KP #5: Birmingham

LEAST PUTTS: Lynn Webster 14 (R)

Long drives: Christian, Birmingham, Johan Thornton

Birdies: None

Deuces: Tukid (#3), Birmingham (#5)

Chip-Ins: None

VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY, JULY 10

INDIVIDUAL STABLEFORD, BLUE-WHITE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low net: James Elliot 42

2nd low net: Jason Bilodeau 41

3rd low net: Jared Sochan 40

4th low net: Ken Kurbis 39 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low net: David Orr 41

2nd low net: Dale Innis 40

3rd low net: Peter Smith 40

4th low net: Rob Wasilew 39

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low net: Craig Stevens 43

2nd low net: Dennis Hamaguchi 43

3rd low net: Rob Tornberg 41

4th low net: David Ellis 40

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low net: Doug Harrington 48

2nd low net: Fakri Siddiqui 47

3rd low net: Henry Tishenko 39

4th low net: Chris Mobbs 37

DEUCE POT: Hamaguchi, Harrington, Andy Erickson, Keith Green ($22); Darrin Hatt, Ernie Gare, Geoff Cleavely, Kurbis, Peter Smith, Randy Gott, Bob Schultz, David Orr, Laurie Shykora, Lorne Davies ($9)

SKINS: Harrington (x3), John Martin, Patrick Warner, Stevens, King Cam, Bruce Moore, Sochan ($30)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 9

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 47 (R)

Low net: Marianne Desjardins 37

Long drive: Desjardins

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Cora Prevost 45

Low net: Judy Thrift 38.5

Long drive: Heather Mason

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Betty Therrien 51

Low net: Isla Vandelaar 36

Long drive: Therrien

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ashley Spark 52

Low net: Phyllis Ramsey 42

Long drive: Spark

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Michelle Niles

LONG DRIVE: No winner

KPs: Smeeth, Alma Marshall, Thrift

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason (B Par)

LEAST PUTTS: Alena Strzelecki 13

LONGEST PUTT: Lois Mollard

PARTY IN THE SAND: Raija Cominetti

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Sharon Bain

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 11

SPONSOR: ASKEW’S FOODS

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 35

Low net: Jim Maundrell 32

Long drive: Wayne Maundrell

KP: Wicklund

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 39

Low net: Al Wejr 32.5

Long drive: George Kocsis

KP: Alistair Bain

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Todd York 42

Low net: Chad Pounder 31

Long drive: Brendan Chapple

KP: John Trainor

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): Glenn Phillips

KP (#7): Bryce McLean

DEUCES ($77) Wejr, Mclean

NET SKINS Tyson Veitch ($232)


