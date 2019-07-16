FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES, JULY 10
FLIGHT 0-24
1st low gross: Laurie Arthur 81
1st low net: Nancy Laframboise 67
2nd low net: Neva Gigliuk 68
2nd low net: Marsha Allen 73
FLIGHT 25-30
1st low gross: Kay Cornish 96
1st low net: Debbie Heale 73
2nd low net: Sheren Kripps 73
2nd low net: Karen Paul 75
FLIGHT 31-34
1st low gross: Linda MacLeod 103
1st low net: Diane Oakden 73 (Retro)
2nd low net: Terry Logan 73 (Retro)
2nd low net: Bonnie Taylor 73
FLIGHT 35+
1st low gross: Edel Venus 109
1st low net: Jaqueline Sullivan 71
2nd low net: Anne Kelly 73 (Retro)
2nd low net: Sandra Chester 73
KPs: Cindy Hoffman, Cornish, Taylor, Sullivan
HOLE IN ONE, #7: Cornish!!
LONG DRIVES: Deb Stenerson, Paul, Oakden/MacLeod (Tie), Chester
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 10
SPONSOR: TIM HORTONS
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 38
1st low net: Colette Burns 31.5
2nd low net: Michele Brandle 35
3rd low net: Mary Lukacs 43.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 51
1st low net: Agnes Sakakibara 37
2nd low net: Marilyn Schmolke 39.5
3rd low net: N/A
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Chris Panasiuk 52
1st low net: Marilyn Greig 35.5
2nd low net: N/A
3rd low net: N/A
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Terry McCartney
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: LeNoury
Hole No. 7: Burns
LEAST PUTTS: Sakakibara 14
LONGEST DRIVES: LeNoury, Sakakibara, Panasiuk, Shelley English
SPALLUMCHEN GOLF CLUB MEN’S NIGHT JULY 9
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Paul Reid 70
1st low net 18: Scott Patton 65
2nd low gross 18: John Gardner 72 (Retro)
2nd low net 18: Dave Bissell 67 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Al Siewertsen 72
3rd low net 18: Brian Knourek 67
1st low net front 9: Johnny Lysholm 32
1st low net back 9: Jeff Findley 31
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Tyler Galenzoski 77 (R)
1st low net 18: Jim Pepper 66
2nd low gross 18: Dan Gardiner 78
2nd low net 18: Ron Harper 69 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Garney Howard 81
3rd low net 18: Bill Lukacs 69
1st low net front 9: Murray Moffat 35
1st low net back 9: Rod Tanner 33 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Dave Hoyte 73
1st low net 18: Alf Head 68 (R)
2nd low gross 18: Tom Gordon 85 (R)
2nd low net 18: Murray Oakden 68
3rd low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 85
3rd low net 18: Goose 69
1st low net front 9: Tom Collins 36 (R)
1st low net back 9: Riley Clark 32 (R)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Tom McGillis 78
1st low net 18: Glen Guest 64
2nd low gross 18: Tom Wild 83
2nd low net 18: Dan Bloomfield
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 9
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 39
2nd low gross: Karen Kindrachuk 44 (R)
1st low net: Geri Longworth 32
2nd low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 34
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 44
2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 47 (R)
1st low net: Maureen Vincent 33
2nd low net: Carla Dahlen 34 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Susan Anderson 35
2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove 46
1st low net: Candis Eikerman 33
2nd low net: Betty Pyne 35 (R)
LONG PUTT (#8): Vincent
KP #3: Mena Tukid
KP #5: Birmingham
LEAST PUTTS: Lynn Webster 14 (R)
Long drives: Christian, Birmingham, Johan Thornton
Birdies: None
Deuces: Tukid (#3), Birmingham (#5)
Chip-Ins: None
VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY, JULY 10
INDIVIDUAL STABLEFORD, BLUE-WHITE TEES
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low net: James Elliot 42
2nd low net: Jason Bilodeau 41
3rd low net: Jared Sochan 40
4th low net: Ken Kurbis 39 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low net: David Orr 41
2nd low net: Dale Innis 40
3rd low net: Peter Smith 40
4th low net: Rob Wasilew 39
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low net: Craig Stevens 43
2nd low net: Dennis Hamaguchi 43
3rd low net: Rob Tornberg 41
4th low net: David Ellis 40
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low net: Doug Harrington 48
2nd low net: Fakri Siddiqui 47
3rd low net: Henry Tishenko 39
4th low net: Chris Mobbs 37
DEUCE POT: Hamaguchi, Harrington, Andy Erickson, Keith Green ($22); Darrin Hatt, Ernie Gare, Geoff Cleavely, Kurbis, Peter Smith, Randy Gott, Bob Schultz, David Orr, Laurie Shykora, Lorne Davies ($9)
SKINS: Harrington (x3), John Martin, Patrick Warner, Stevens, King Cam, Bruce Moore, Sochan ($30)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 9
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 47 (R)
Low net: Marianne Desjardins 37
Long drive: Desjardins
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Cora Prevost 45
Low net: Judy Thrift 38.5
Long drive: Heather Mason
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Betty Therrien 51
Low net: Isla Vandelaar 36
Long drive: Therrien
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Ashley Spark 52
Low net: Phyllis Ramsey 42
Long drive: Spark
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Michelle Niles
LONG DRIVE: No winner
KPs: Smeeth, Alma Marshall, Thrift
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Mason (B Par)
LEAST PUTTS: Alena Strzelecki 13
LONGEST PUTT: Lois Mollard
PARTY IN THE SAND: Raija Cominetti
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Sharon Bain
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 11
SPONSOR: ASKEW’S FOODS
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 35
Low net: Jim Maundrell 32
Long drive: Wayne Maundrell
KP: Wicklund
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Lune Wong 39
Low net: Al Wejr 32.5
Long drive: George Kocsis
KP: Alistair Bain
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Todd York 42
Low net: Chad Pounder 31
Long drive: Brendan Chapple
KP: John Trainor
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): Glenn Phillips
KP (#7): Bryce McLean
DEUCES ($77) Wejr, Mclean
NET SKINS Tyson Veitch ($232)
