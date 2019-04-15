FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 10

FIRST FLIGHT WINNERS (O-21)

1st low gross: Laurie Arthur, 88

1st low net: Nancy Laframboise, 71

2nd low net: Angela Holtom, 75

3rd low net: Neva Gigliuk, 76

SECOND FLIGHT WINNERS (22-27)

1st low gross: Lynda Doyle, 91

1st low net: Pam Page, 69

2nd low net: Cathie McLaren, 71

3rd low net: Karen Paul, 73

THIRD FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Dian Oakden, 98

1st low net: Linda Bridgeman, 77

2nd low net: Sharon Fuhr, 77

3rd low net: Bev Rundell, 78

FOURTH FLIGHT WINNERS (33+)

1st low gross: Terry Logan, 101

1st low net: Jamie Crockett, 69

2nd low net: Anne Kelly, 71

3rd low net: Arlene Spearman, 73

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 12: McLaren

Hole No. 7: Kathryn Patton

Hole No. 17: Crockett

LONG DRIVES

Patti Kidd, Brenda Howard, Oakden, Janice Hansen

DEUCES

Laframboise, Deb Stenerson

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY

INDIVIDUAL, WHITE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cody Edwards, 73

1st low net: John Martin, 65

2nd low gross: Tyler Sproule, 74 (Retro)

2nd low net: Reid Church, 68 (Retro)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Geier, 77

1st low net: Dennis Miller, 65

2nd low gross: Dan Irwin, 78

2nd low net: Bob McCallum, 65 (Retro)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dean Banks, 87

1st low net: Ron Crumley, 67

2nd low gross: Fakri Siddiqui, 89

2nd low net: David Orr, 70

DEUCE POT WINNERS

Fred Johnston, Greg Betts, Jay Wilkinson, Martin, Laurie Shykora

SKINS

Martin, Cliff Cross (x2), Siddiqui, Geoff Cleaveluy (x3), Brian Carpenter, Darren Battersby (x2), Patrick Warner (x2)

VERNON GOLF CLUB LADIE’S DAY

FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 40

2nd low gross: Lynn Hadfield, 48

1st low net: Theresa Hirschbold, 39 (Retro)

2nd low net: Karen Christian, 39 (Retro)

SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)

1st low gross: Connie Traxel, 48

2nd low gross: Nancy Davies, 49

1st low net: Cloey Martin, 36

2nd low net: Rae Jensen, 38 (Retro)

THIRD FLIGHT (32+)

1st low gross: Kelly Chapman, 54

2nd low gross: Rose Kristian, 56

1st low net: Janet Green, 37

2nd low net: Candis Eikerman, 38 (Retro)

Long putt (No. 6): Beth Houston

Least putts: Davies

KP: (No. 3): Sherry Berube; (No. 5): Carla Dahlen

Deuces, birdies, chip-ins: None

VERNON GOLF CLUB TUESDAY MORNING SENIOR MEN’S DAY

FOUR-MAN TEAMS, TWO BEST NET

FIRST PLACE, 120:

Ron Scholes, Glenn Clemens, Ron Crumley, Craig Mulvey

SECOND PLACE, 123:

Gerry Skura, Pat Thornton, Paul Koltek, Steve Swallow

THIRD PLACE, 125:

Paul Wozniak, Murray Wozniak, Brent Oilund, Ghost

KP (O-17): Al Janz

KP (18+): Merrill Myers

Long putt (No. 18): Skura

Deuces: Bob Webster, Scholes, Aston, Myers

