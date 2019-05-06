FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES
APRIL 30, (9 Holes)
FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)
1st low gross: Marla Taylor 42 (Retro)
2nd low gross: Marilyn Vat 42
1st low net: Lynn Hadfield 38
2nd low net: Claire Mitton 39
SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)
1st low gross:Theresa Hirschbold 48 (Retro)
2nd low gross: Geri Longworth 48
1st low net: Cathy Evans 36
2nd low net: Maria Smith 38 (retro)
THIRD FLIGHT (32+)
1st low gross: Sol Lagera 54
2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove, 57 (retro)
1st low net: Betty Pyne 39
2nd low net: Trudi Kos 40
Long putt (No. 12): Trudy Hodge
Least putts: Vat, 15
KP: (No. 14): Longworth; (No. 17): Lagera
BIRDIES: Hadfield (#10), Mitton (#10), Taylor (#11), Vat (#12)
DEUCES: None
CHIP-INS: Karen Winsor Geatros (#15), Lagera (#18)
VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY
May 1, Individual Blue-White Combo Tees
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Brian Carpenter 74
1st low net: Ken Friesen 68
2nd low gross: Jason Bilodeau 75
2nd low net: Doug Fairweather 69
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Peter Smith 78
1st low net: Dennis Hamaguchi 70
2nd low gross: Earl Sutherland 71
2nd low net: Brian Ostafew 72 (retro)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Nat MacIntoch 84 (retro)
1st low net: Fred Chirkoff 67
2nd low gross: Tom Smale 84 (retro)
2nd low net: TJ Colovos 68 (retro)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Horst Aldinger 86
1st low net: Hank Durand 70
2nd low gross: Fakri Siddiqui 93
2nd low net: Dan Colton 71
DEUCE POT: Doug Dickie, MacIntoch, Chanes Lariviere ($36 each); Darrin Hatt, Ron Scholes, Peter Evans ($33 each);
SKINS: MacIntoch, Bilodeau, Evans, Cliff Smith, Stephen Maglio, John Martin (x2), Sutherland, Doug Smith (x2) ($30)
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 1
SPONSOR: Boston Pizza
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Laura Guidi 46
1st low net: Colette Burns 38
2nd low net: Linda Gordon 41
3rd low net: Jewlie Milligan 41.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Marilyn Schmolke 49
1st low net: Pat Neilson 37
2nd low net: Gwen Langley 37.5
3rd low net: Agnes Sakakibara 38.5
C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)
1st low gross: Daisy Baker 54
1st low net: Jay Lipper 41.5
2nd low net: Susan Pliska 42.5
3rd low net: Marilyn Greg 47 (retro)
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Win Burge
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3/12: Mary Lukacs
Hole No. 7/15: Joy Lipper
LEAST PUTTS: Lesley Ostafew 13
LONGEST PUTTS: Jane Hiebert, Ester Pitt, Baker, Delores Maddox
SPALLUMCHEEN MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 30
2-Man Best Ball Net (94 players)
1st: Johnny Lysholm/Doug Kuhn 59
2nd: Scott Patton/Curtis Patton 60 (retro)
3rd: Jeff Ellam/Murray Oakden 60
4th: Steve Burns/Randy Page 61 (retro)
5th: Frank Marasco/Art Heale 61
6th: Dave Hank/Darold Zukowsky 62
7th: Darryl Subot/Darold Zukowsky -No prize 63 retro
8th: Garney Howard/Pat Lewis 63 (retro)
9th: Hubie Petersen/Louie Siewertsen 63 (retro)
1oth: Jim McLelland/Jim Pepper 63 (retro)
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT, MAY 2
FIRST FLIGHT
Low gross: Curtis Patton 38
Low net: Brad Miller 33
Long drive: Jay Wooden
KP: Jason Wizniak
SECOND FLIGHT
Low gross: Vern Wong 41
Low net: Adrien Lemaire 36
Long drive: George Kocsis
KP: Tim Morine
THIRD FLIGHT
Low gross: Shawn Burban 43
Low net: Ryan Patton 32
Long drive: Vaughn Shepperd
KP: Al Brown
ALL PLAYERS
Long putt #2: Shawn Tronson
KP #7: Scott Mcnabb
Deuces: Rick McLaughlan ($104)
Skins: Bob Lebaron, Burban ($52 each)