FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES

APRIL 30, (9 Holes)

FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)

1st low gross: Marla Taylor 42 (Retro)

2nd low gross: Marilyn Vat 42

1st low net: Lynn Hadfield 38

2nd low net: Claire Mitton 39

SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)

1st low gross:Theresa Hirschbold 48 (Retro)

2nd low gross: Geri Longworth 48

1st low net: Cathy Evans 36

2nd low net: Maria Smith 38 (retro)

THIRD FLIGHT (32+)

1st low gross: Sol Lagera 54

2nd low gross: Deanna Moglove, 57 (retro)

1st low net: Betty Pyne 39

2nd low net: Trudi Kos 40

Long putt (No. 12): Trudy Hodge

Least putts: Vat, 15

KP: (No. 14): Longworth; (No. 17): Lagera

BIRDIES: Hadfield (#10), Mitton (#10), Taylor (#11), Vat (#12)

DEUCES: None

CHIP-INS: Karen Winsor Geatros (#15), Lagera (#18)

VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY

May 1, Individual Blue-White Combo Tees

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Brian Carpenter 74

1st low net: Ken Friesen 68

2nd low gross: Jason Bilodeau 75

2nd low net: Doug Fairweather 69

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Peter Smith 78

1st low net: Dennis Hamaguchi 70

2nd low gross: Earl Sutherland 71

2nd low net: Brian Ostafew 72 (retro)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Nat MacIntoch 84 (retro)

1st low net: Fred Chirkoff 67

2nd low gross: Tom Smale 84 (retro)

2nd low net: TJ Colovos 68 (retro)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Horst Aldinger 86

1st low net: Hank Durand 70

2nd low gross: Fakri Siddiqui 93

2nd low net: Dan Colton 71

DEUCE POT: Doug Dickie, MacIntoch, Chanes Lariviere ($36 each); Darrin Hatt, Ron Scholes, Peter Evans ($33 each);

SKINS: MacIntoch, Bilodeau, Evans, Cliff Smith, Stephen Maglio, John Martin (x2), Sutherland, Doug Smith (x2) ($30)

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 1

SPONSOR: Boston Pizza

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Laura Guidi 46

1st low net: Colette Burns 38

2nd low net: Linda Gordon 41

3rd low net: Jewlie Milligan 41.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Marilyn Schmolke 49

1st low net: Pat Neilson 37

2nd low net: Gwen Langley 37.5

3rd low net: Agnes Sakakibara 38.5

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Daisy Baker 54

1st low net: Jay Lipper 41.5

2nd low net: Susan Pliska 42.5

3rd low net: Marilyn Greg 47 (retro)

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Win Burge

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3/12: Mary Lukacs

Hole No. 7/15: Joy Lipper

LEAST PUTTS: Lesley Ostafew 13

LONGEST PUTTS: Jane Hiebert, Ester Pitt, Baker, Delores Maddox

SPALLUMCHEEN MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 30

2-Man Best Ball Net (94 players)

1st: Johnny Lysholm/Doug Kuhn 59

2nd: Scott Patton/Curtis Patton 60 (retro)

3rd: Jeff Ellam/Murray Oakden 60

4th: Steve Burns/Randy Page 61 (retro)

5th: Frank Marasco/Art Heale 61

6th: Dave Hank/Darold Zukowsky 62

7th: Darryl Subot/Darold Zukowsky -No prize 63 retro

8th: Garney Howard/Pat Lewis 63 (retro)

9th: Hubie Petersen/Louie Siewertsen 63 (retro)

1oth: Jim McLelland/Jim Pepper 63 (retro)

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT, MAY 2

FIRST FLIGHT

Low gross: Curtis Patton 38

Low net: Brad Miller 33

Long drive: Jay Wooden

KP: Jason Wizniak

SECOND FLIGHT

Low gross: Vern Wong 41

Low net: Adrien Lemaire 36

Long drive: George Kocsis

KP: Tim Morine

THIRD FLIGHT

Low gross: Shawn Burban 43

Low net: Ryan Patton 32

Long drive: Vaughn Shepperd

KP: Al Brown

ALL PLAYERS

Long putt #2: Shawn Tronson

KP #7: Scott Mcnabb

Deuces: Rick McLaughlan ($104)

Skins: Bob Lebaron, Burban ($52 each)

