FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Local courses have begun their weekly special nights. These are the results.

SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 3

FIRST FLIGHT WINNERS (O-24)

1st low gross: Marsha Allen, 89

1st low net: Janet Kuhn, 70

2nd low net: Laurie Arthur, 71

3rd low net: Patti Kidd, 74

SECOND FLIGHT WINNERS (25-30)

1st low gross: Jacqui Jakeman, 95

1st low net: Linda Bridgeman, 72

2nd low net: Kay Cornish, 76

3rd low net: Marie Bernard, 76

THIRD FLIGHT WINNERS (31-34)

1st low gross: Bev Rundell, 100

1st low net: Janie Crockett, 72

2nd low net: Terry Logan, 76

3rd low net: Kathryn Patton, 77

FOURTH FLIGHT WINNERS (35+)

1st low gross: Arlene Spearman, 112

1st low net: Anne Kelly, 78

2nd low net: Jacqueline Sullivan, 84

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 7: Cathie McLaren

Hole No. 15: Pam Page

LONG DRIVES

Brenda Howard, Marg Griffin, Patton, Sullivan

UPDATED: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

