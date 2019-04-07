FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Local courses have begun their weekly special nights. These are the results.
SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 3
FIRST FLIGHT WINNERS (O-24)
1st low gross: Marsha Allen, 89
1st low net: Janet Kuhn, 70
2nd low net: Laurie Arthur, 71
3rd low net: Patti Kidd, 74
SECOND FLIGHT WINNERS (25-30)
1st low gross: Jacqui Jakeman, 95
1st low net: Linda Bridgeman, 72
2nd low net: Kay Cornish, 76
3rd low net: Marie Bernard, 76
THIRD FLIGHT WINNERS (31-34)
1st low gross: Bev Rundell, 100
1st low net: Janie Crockett, 72
2nd low net: Terry Logan, 76
3rd low net: Kathryn Patton, 77
FOURTH FLIGHT WINNERS (35+)
1st low gross: Arlene Spearman, 112
1st low net: Anne Kelly, 78
2nd low net: Jacqueline Sullivan, 84
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 7: Cathie McLaren
Hole No. 15: Pam Page
LONG DRIVES
Brenda Howard, Marg Griffin, Patton, Sullivan