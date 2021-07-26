Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (7) grabs a rebound over Serbia’s Tina Krajisnik (33) during a women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, in Saitama, Japan. The former Kalamalka Lakers standout had eight points in Canada’s 72-68 defeat. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former Kalamalka Lakers star nets 8 points in Tokyo Olympics

Canada fell 72-68 to Serbia in its opening women’s basketball game in Group A Monday, July 26, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Naya Raincock-Ekunwe started the game for Canada. She finished with eight points in 20 minutes and 31 seconds of floor time. Raincock-Ekunwe was 2-for-3 in two-point field goal attempts, 0-for-2 from three-point range, and converted four of six free-throw attempts.

She had two defensive rebounds and one steal.

Nirra Fields of New Westminster came off the bench and led Canada with 19 points while Kia Nurse of Hamilton had 16.

Serbia led 36-28 at halftime, but the teams were tied 45-45 heading into the final quarter.

Raincock-Ekunwe, who helped the Lakers win the B.C. High School Girls AA basketball title in 2009, was part of the Canadian team that finished seventh at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada will play South Korea in its next game Wednesday, July 28, 6 p.m. (Pacific time), and finish preliminary round play on Saturday, July 31, (6 p.m. Pacific) against Spain.

Serbia’s Sonja Vasic, grabs a rebound in front of Canada’s Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, right, during a women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, in Saitama, Japan. The former Kalamalka Lakers standout had eight points in Canada’s 72-68 defeat. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

