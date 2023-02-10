Former Okanagan College pitcher to don red and white at World Baseball Classic

Brigden was a finalist for Kelowna Male Athlete of the year in 2019

Team Canada was announced for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Feb. 9, and it features an Okanagan College alumni.

Coyotes graduate Trevor Brigden has made the team. He pitched for the Coyotes from 2017-19 and was dominant, as he went 12-0 in his career with an 1.41 ERA, and 124 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.

He also pitched for the Kelowna Falcons in 2018, where we went 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA. He was named to the all-decade Falcons team for 2010-19.

In 2019, he was drafted in the 17th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the only player out of Okanagan College to ever be drafted.

In 2020, he was a finalist for Kelowna Male Athlete of the Year.

The 27-year-old is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in his minor league career with the Tampa Bay organization. He has not pitched in the MLB yet.

Bridgen, who hails from Ontario, joins nine British Columbians on the team as well as eight current MLB players.

Team Canada is in Pool C with the United States, Great Britain, Mexico, and Colombia. They will play the opening round out of Phoenix, Arizona.

wbc

The WBC runs from March 7-21. Canada opens the tournament on March 12 at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan volleyball need wins to keep playoff hopes alive: sports weekend preview

READ MORE: Cuteness overload at Lake Country’s new doggy daycare

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: In a drastic shift, the NFL is gambling on a new way to make money

Just Posted

A healthy Myotis bat found hibernating in a woodpile. (C.Buick/Submitted)
Okanagan bats at risk of contracting fungal disease

Decriminalization could help curb rising opioid-related deaths and overdoses. (files)
B.C. drug possession policy will face scrutiny: UBCO well-being strategist

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Curtis Sagmoen is before the court again on an 11 count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2023, for a pre-trial conference. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Notorious Okanagan offender Sagmoen breaches probation order, pre-trial date set

Pop-up banner image