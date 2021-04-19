Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt <ins>is one of 10 ex-B.C. Hockey League players to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Vancouver Canucks alumni. </ins><ins>Brandt</ins>, who guided the Snakes in 2016-17, is currently playing for the MacEwan University Griffins in Edmonton. (Morning Star - file photo)

Former Vernon Vipers captain earns Canucks bursary

Riley Brandt one of 10 former B.C. Hockey League players to receive $2,500 from Vancouver Canucks Alumni

A former Vernon Vipers captain is among 10 B.C. Hockey League alumni winning a $2,500 scholarship from the Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

Riley Brandt played 176 career games with the Vipers. The native of Trail captained the squad in 2016-17. He currently plays for the MacEwan University Griffins in Edmonton.

“Education is one of our league’s key pillars,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb. “With that in mind, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize some of our former players and help them achieve their educational goals. Congrats to all the scholarship recipients. We can’t wait to see what you do next on and off the ice.”

Brandt was named Male Athlete of the Year at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., in 2017-18 after scoring 21 goals in 28 games in his rookie U-SPORTS season. He would later transfer to MacEwan.

The Canucks Alumni have been providing scholarships to former BCHL players for the past 34 years.

“The Vancouver Canuck Alumni congratulate this year’s BCHL scholarship recipients and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their athletic and academic goals,” said Alumni scholarship chair John Grisdale, a former Canuck and BCHL commissioner. “We are proud of our long academic award partnership history with the BCHL and look forward to continuing it in the future.”

The winners are:

Riley Brandt – Grant MacEwan University (Vernon Vipers – 176GP);

Parker Colley – Marian College (Prince George Spruce Kings/Nanaimo Clippers – 171GP);

Braedon Fleming – Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Langley Rivermen – 157GP);

Devin Leduc – Royal Military College (Langley Rivermen/Powell River Kings – 155GP);

Jeremy Lucchini – York University (Trail Smoke Eaters – 175GP);

Brady Lynn – Ontario Tech University (Nanaimo Clippers/Cowichan Valley Capitals – 178GP);

Ryan Novecosky – University of Saskatchewan (Alberni Valley Bulldogs/West Kelowna Warriors – 110GP);

Connor Russell – Brock University (Penticton Vees/Cowichan Valley Capitals, Prince George Spruce Kings – 157GP);

Cameron Thompson – Dalhousie University (Victoria Grizzlies – 160GP);

Zach Zorn – Concordia University (Merritt Centennials – 156GP).

Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt is one of 10 ex-B.C. Hockey League players to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Vancouver Canucks alumni. Brandt, who guided the Snakes in 2016-17, is currently playing for the MacEwan University Griffins in Edmonton. (Morning Star - file photo)
